Houthis attack Saudi cities as US strikes Iranian tankers

Key Points:

• Houthi attacks on four Saudi cities injured 73 people and set oil facilities ablaze.

• US forces struck Iranian tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

• Iran threatened attacks on oil tankers at Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports.

Main Story

Yemen’s Iran backed Houthis launched attacks on four cities in southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, injuring 73 people and setting several oil facilities on fire as the Middle East conflict widened.

The Houthis, who control much of Yemen’s populated territory, including the capital, said they carried out a broad operation inside Saudi territory using drones and missiles.

The attacks targeted a Saudi airbase in Khamis Mushait and assets belonging to state oil company facilities in Abha, Najran and Jazan.

Satellite images from NASA showed a large cloud of black smoke over the Jazan refinery and white smoke rising from an oil distribution facility in Abha.

Saudi authorities confirmed fires at the affected sites and said women and children were among those injured.

The scale of the reported casualties indicated that the attacks could rank among the largest against Saudi Arabia since the United States and Israel began their war against Iran in February.

There were no independently confirmed ground images from the affected Saudi cities, while witnesses could not be reached for comment.

The attacks came as the United States resumed strikes on Iran after a two day pause.

A US official said American forces attacked several Iranian tankers linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps following Iranian attempts to target a US Navy warship.

Iranian media reported attacks on two oil tankers. Tasnim news agency said a US missile struck an Iranian tanker about 6 km from Kharg Island, while Iranian state television reported another attack on an oil tanker near Jask in the Gulf of Oman.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps subsequently threatened to target oil tankers at ports in Kuwait and Bahrain and warned crews at the facilities to evacuate.

The Issues

The attacks have expanded the conflict beyond direct US and Iranian military action, with Saudi Arabia and regional oil infrastructure increasingly exposed to attacks.

The targeting of oil facilities and tankers also raises concerns over disruption to energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Gulf.

What’s Being Said

“We launched a broad operation deep into Saudi territory.” – Yemen’s Houthis

“The IRGC threatened to target oil tankers in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports in response.” – Iranian state media

What’s Next

The United States has resumed military strikes against Iran, while the Houthis have indicated that attacks on Saudi targets will continue as part of their broader operation.

Iran has also threatened further action against oil tankers at Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports.

Bottom Line

Houthi attacks on southern Saudi Arabia have widened the regional conflict, hitting oil related facilities and injuring 73 people. The escalation coincides with renewed US strikes on Iran and Iranian threats against Gulf shipping.