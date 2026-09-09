Muslim identity becomes US election issue ahead of midterms

Key Points:

• Republican candidates are increasingly making Islam and Muslim identity part of campaign debates.

• Critics accuse Republicans of using fear and religious stereotypes for political gain.

• Muslim Americans now number about 5.5 million, representing 1.6 per cent of the US population.

Main Story

Islam and the political role of Muslim Americans are becoming increasingly prominent in US election campaigning as candidates prepare for the November 3 midterm elections.

Republican politicians in several states have targeted Muslim figures and developments linked to Islam, citing concerns about terrorism, security and the role of religion in public life.

In Michigan, Republican Vice President JD Vance described Abdul El Sayed, a Muslim Democrat seeking a US Senate seat, as “very, very evil”. Vance’s criticism followed comments El Sayed made after a March attack in which a man drove a vehicle into a suburban Detroit synagogue while children were inside.

El Sayed condemned the attack but said the assailant’s actions should also be viewed against the killing of some of his relatives in Lebanon in an Israeli airstrike. He later said his comments had been misunderstood and apologised.

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has challenged a proposed Muslim led development and called for an investigation into alleged efforts to establish what he described as sharia courts. The developers and civil rights organisations have disputed the claims.

Abbott has also called for a federal investigation into Islamic ritual washing facilities at two Texas airports, arguing that government owned airports should not favour one religion. Houston Mayor John Whitmire rejected the suggestion, saying the facilities were available to travellers, employees and other stakeholders regardless of faith.

In Alabama, Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who is running for governor, warned that “the enemy is inside the gates” while referring to what he described as radical Islam.

The comments come as Republicans face voter concerns over the cost of living, the war involving Israel and Iran and President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Trump’s approval rating is also around 33 per cent, raising questions about the effect of his standing on Republican candidates in the midterms.

Muslim Americans have become a larger political constituency in recent years. Their population has increased from about 2.4 million in 2007 to an estimated 5.5 million, representing about 1.6 per cent of the US population.

Their political representation has also expanded. Several Muslims have been elected to the US House of Representatives, while New York City elected its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, last year. In Virginia, Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office after winning the lieutenant governor’s race.

El Sayed could become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

The focus on Islam has also reached the House of Representatives. Republican Representatives Keith Self and Chip Roy of Texas have established a “Sharia Free America Caucus”, while Republican Representative Randy Fine of Florida has introduced legislation targeting what he describes as the rise of sharia law.

The rhetoric has not been confined to Republicans. Ashik Siddique, co chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, said Democrats had also contributed to anti Islamic rhetoric.

He cited comments by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his unsuccessful campaign for mayor of New York City, when Cuomo raised questions about Mamdani in relation to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The debate has therefore extended beyond questions of national security to wider arguments over religion, immigration, foreign policy and the place of Muslim Americans in US political life.

The Issues

The growing focus on Islam comes as Muslim Americans become more politically visible and as debates over Israel, Iran, immigration and national security remain important to voters.

Critics argue that linking Muslim candidates and communities broadly with terrorism or sharia law risks portraying an entire religious group through the actions or views of individuals.

Republicans involved in the disputes say their positions concern security and alleged conduct rather than opposition to Islam or Muslim beliefs.

What’s Being Said

“If you can wrap yourself in the flag and you can criticize Muslims and Islam, that means you don’t really have to deal with the issues,” – Aaron Hughes, University of Rochester religious studies professor

“Unfortunately, sometimes Democrats in leadership have also fed into this anti-Islamic rhetoric,” – Ashik Siddique, co chair of the Democratic Socialists of America

“If you hate America so much, go live in Egypt.” – Tommy Tuberville, Republican Senator

What’s Next

The issue is expected to remain part of political campaigning ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Bottom Line

Muslim identity and Islam are becoming more visible issues in US election campaigning as Republicans increasingly raise questions about security, extremism and religion. The debate is unfolding alongside growing Muslim political representation and criticism that campaign rhetoric is unfairly targeting the community.