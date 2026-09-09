Pezeshkian vows continued resistance against aggressors

Key Points:

• Iran’s president says the country will continue resisting until its opponents are brought to “complete regret”.

• Pezeshkian says Iran remains opposed to war and wants security in West Asia.

• His statement comes as uncertainty surrounds negotiations aimed at ending the conflict.

Main Story

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed that Iran will maintain its resistance against what he described as aggression, despite the country’s stated opposition to war.

Pezeshkian made the statement in a post on X, saying Iran’s position remained focused on protecting its people and promoting security in the West Asia region.

He said Iran had defended itself against aggression and would continue doing so until the “aggressors” were brought to complete regret.

The president also reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of the Iranian people.

His remarks come against the backdrop of renewed uncertainty over efforts to end the conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States.

Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities on Feb. 28, after which Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and US bases and assets in the region.

Iran also tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz during the conflict.

On June 18, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on ending the war and agreed to hold negotiations within 60 days towards a final agreement.

The 60 day period ended on Aug. 17, but the outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain following renewed escalation between the two countries.

The Issues

Pezeshkian’s comments underline Iran’s position that resistance to attacks will continue even as it maintains that it does not seek war.

The unresolved negotiations have also left the proposed framework for ending the conflict uncertain following the latest escalation.

What’s Being Said

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been opposed to war and considered the preservation of the people’s interests and ensuring the (West Asia) region’s security to lie in refraining from warmongering,” – Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President

“However, just as it has courageously risen to defend against aggression up to this day, Iran will continue this resistance with strength until the aggressors are brought to complete regret.” – Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President

“We will remain the guardian of the rights of the great Iranian people.” – Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian President

What’s Next

The fate of the US Iran negotiations remains unclear following the renewed escalation between the two countries.

Bottom Line

Pezeshkian says Iran will continue resisting aggression while maintaining its opposition to war. His remarks come as uncertainty surrounds negotiations intended to produce a final agreement between Tehran and Washington.