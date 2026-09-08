FGN offers two savings bonds at N1,000 per unit

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| September 8, 2026

Key Points

Debt Management Office offers two FGN savings bonds at N1,000 per unit

Two-year bond carries 14.12% annual interest while the three-year bond offers 15.12%

Subscription closes September 11, with quarterly interest payments and maturity in 2028 and 2029

Main Story

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government, has opened subscriptions for two FGN savings bonds at N1,000 per unit, offering retail investors annual interest rates of 14.12% and 15.12%.

The two-year FGN savings bond is due on September 16, 2028, and carries an interest rate of 14.12% per annum, while the three-year bond, due on September 16, 2029, offers 15.12% annually.

According to a DMO statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the offer opened on September 7 and will close on September 11, with settlement scheduled for September 16.

The bonds require a minimum subscription of N5,000 and are available in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million.

Interest will be paid quarterly on December 16, March 16, June 16 and September 16, while principal repayment will be made at maturity.

“They are offered at N1,000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, subject to a maximum subscription of N50 million,” the DMO said.

The agency said the securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

The bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. and qualify as liquid assets for banks’ liquidity-ratio calculations. The DMO also said they qualify as government securities under relevant tax laws and as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

FGN savings bonds are debt securities issued by the DMO specifically for retail investors, allowing individuals to earn returns while lending to the Federal Government.

What’s Being Said

“Interest is payable quarterly, while bullet repayment is on the maturity date,” the Debt Management Office said.

The DMO said the securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government and are charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

What’s Next

Subscription for the two savings bonds closes on September 11, 2026

Settlement is scheduled for September 16, 2026, when the bonds will be issued to successful subscribers

Quarterly interest payments will begin according to the stated December 16, March 16, June 16 and September 16 schedule

Bottom Line:

The new FGN savings bond offer gives retail investors access to government-backed securities with quarterly interest payments and relatively low entry requirements. The three-year bond offers the higher annual return, while both instruments provide investors with a defined maturity date and government backing.