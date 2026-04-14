FG unveils justice reforms to speed up trials, decongest prisons

Key points

New national standards and restorative justice framework introduced to fast-track justice delivery.

Reforms aim to reduce prison congestion and improve accountability in the justice system.

Stakeholders emphasise collaboration and effective implementation for success.

Main story

The Federal Government has unveiled sweeping reforms aimed at accelerating justice delivery, reducing prison congestion, and promoting a more humane criminal justice system.

The reforms, introduced by the Federal Ministry of Justice Nigeria, include the National Minimum Standards (2025) and the Harmonised Restorative Justice Training Curriculum and Manual (2025).

The initiative was launched in Abuja by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, represented by Leticia Ayoola-Daniels.

Fagbemi described the reforms as a significant milestone in Nigeria’s justice sector transformation, noting that they are designed to strengthen the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and similar state laws.

He acknowledged that while the ACJA has improved conviction rates, curtailed unlawful practices such as arrest by proxy, and enhanced asset recovery, persistent challenges remain, including delays in case management, congested courts, and overcrowded correctional centres.

“The National Minimum Standards provide a unified framework to ensure consistency, accountability, and improved performance across the justice sector,” he said.

The issues

Nigeria’s justice system continues to grapple with prolonged trial timelines, inadequate coordination among institutions, and severe overcrowding in correctional facilities.

These systemic challenges have undermined public confidence and raised concerns about access to justice and protection of human rights.

What’s being said

Officials emphasised that the introduction of restorative justice marks a shift from purely punitive measures to approaches focused on reconciliation, accountability, and community engagement.

Ayoola-Daniels said the framework was developed through years of collaboration with stakeholders and draws from successful models, including those implemented in Lagos State.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, represented by Justice James Omotosho, described the ACJA as a “revolutionary” instrument that has improved fairness and efficiency within the justice system.

He noted that the new standards would enhance uniformity across jurisdictions, strengthen institutional accountability, and boost public confidence.

Development partners, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme, were also commended for supporting the initiative.

What’s next

The Federal Ministry of Justice is set to commence a three-day intensive training on restorative justice for judges and mediators from April 15 to 17, 2026, as part of efforts to ensure effective nationwide implementation.

Stakeholders, including the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organisations, are expected to collaborate closely to operationalise the reforms.

Bottom line

The Federal Government’s latest reforms signal a renewed push to modernise Nigeria’s justice system, but their success will depend on sustained political will, institutional coordination, and effective implementation.