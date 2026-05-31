PSG retain Champions League title after shootout victory over Arsenal

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 31, 2026

Key Points

PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time

Ousmane Dembele’s second-half penalty cancelled out Kai Havertz’s early opener

The French champions became the first club since Real Madrid to retain the Champions League title

Main Story

Paris Saint-Germain successfully defended their UEFA Champions League crown on Saturday, defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw following extra time at Budapest’s Puskas Arena.

Arsenal made the brighter start and took the lead in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz, whose powerful strike beat PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

The Premier League side maintained control for much of the first half, with PSG struggling to break through Arsenal’s disciplined defensive setup. However, the defending champions were handed a route back into the contest when Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty area.

Ousmane Dembele converted the resulting spot kick in the 65th minute to level the score and set up a tense finish.

Neither side could find a winner during the remainder of normal time or the additional 30 minutes of extra time, forcing the final into a penalty shootout.

PSG held their nerve from the spot, converting four penalties. Nuno Mendes was the only PSG player to miss, while Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze and Gabriel failed to convert their attempts.

The victory makes PSG the first club to retain the Champions League trophy since Real Madrid’s historic run of three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.

What’s Being Said

“Winning back-to-back Champions League titles is an extraordinary achievement and a testament to the mentality of this group,” PSG representatives said after the match.

Football analysts described the victory as another milestone in PSG’s evolution into one of Europe’s dominant football powers.

What’s Next

PSG will now turn attention to domestic and international competitions as they seek further silverware

Arsenal are expected to assess the campaign and strengthen their squad ahead of next season

UEFA’s focus will shift toward preparations for the 2026-27 Champions League campaign

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: PSG’s successful title defence confirms the club’s arrival among Europe’s elite football institutions. Winning consecutive Champions League crowns is a rare achievement that underscores both the squad’s quality and the club’s growing influence on the continental stage.