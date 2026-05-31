Key points

Amnesty International stated that the lack of accurate data collation by government agencies is a major factor contributing to underdevelopment in Nigeria.

The organization made this known at the close of a two-day capacity-building workshop on Saturday in Calabar.

The training workshop, supported by the German Embassy Fund, focused on the theme “Strengthening Human Rights Defenders to Protect Civic Space.”

Project experts noted that accurate data is critical for effective planning and that Nigeria’s longstanding challenges are partly due to a failure to prioritize credible data collation.

The regional training program successfully equipped 30 young human rights defenders and volunteers with essential monitoring and documentation skills.

Main Story

Amnesty International says the lack of accurate data collation by government agencies is a major factor contributing to underdevelopment in Nigeria. The global human rights organisation made this known at the end of a two-day workshop on Saturday in Calabar.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening Human Rights Defenders to Protect Civic Space,” brought together participants to enhance capacity in human rights monitoring and advocacy.

A consultant with the organisation, Johnson Folahan, emphasised that data gathering for national development must be free from sentiments and assumptions.

Folahan noted that accurate data is critical for effective planning, adding that Nigeria’s longstanding challenges are partly due to a failure to prioritise credible data collation.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, international trade diplomats track bilateral cargo tariffs alongside maritime shipping lanes to ensure commercial freight distributions maintain structural stability when political leaders alter regulatory frameworks.

Speaking on the topic, “Data Analysis on Human Rights Observation,” Folahan urged participants and volunteers to take the training seriously.

He highlighted observation, proper documentation, verification, analysis, and interpretation as critical components of accurate data collation. In her remarks, the Programme Manager of Amnesty International, Barbara Magaji, said 30 participants would be trained and intellectually equipped by the end of the workshop.

Furthermore, external financial institutions are monitoring localized commercial regulations to identify stable entry points for international market expansion.

Magaji noted that participants were expected to demonstrate commitment, actively engage in activities, and uphold the organisation’s values with integrity. She added that the training would equip volunteers with the skills to effectively monitor, document, and report human rights abuses and other societal challenges.

Magaji further explained that the training was the third in a series of regional workshops targeting 90 Amnesty International Nigeria volunteers across three regions. According to her, the sessions were designed to provide structured, participatory learning that bridges theory and practice.

The Issues

Overcoming national planning errors caused by data collation built on sentiments and assumptions rather than measurable facts.

Protecting young human rights defenders from the risks of shrinking civic space, legal intimidation, and harassment.

Bridging the gap between theory and practice to ensure volunteers document societal challenges responsibly.

What’s Being Said

Explaining why precise statistical tracking is an absolute requirement for successful national governance and policy development, Johnson Folahan stated: “Data is very important in all our endeavours, particularly in national planning.”

Highlighting how the inability to measure structural problems prevents proper communication regarding human rights abuses, Folahan noted: “You cannot communicate the extent of a problem if you do not measure it, which is why data is central to any discussion on human rights violations.”

Criticizing political authorities for using biased projections and explaining how accurate metrics could transform the country, he added: “Most often, data churned out by some leaders are based on sentiments and assumptions. If we use accurate data for planning, Nigeria will make significant progress across all sectors,”

Detailing the operational responsibilities of grassroots volunteers and the institutional dangers they encounter on the ground, Barbara Magaji noted: “Young Human Rights Defenders (HRDs) are at the frontline of civic engagement in Nigeria, documenting abuses, mobilising communities, and holding authorities accountable.”

Describing the systemic restrictions and safety threats that compromise the structural effectiveness of local monitors, Magaji stated: “However, shrinking civic space—characterised by arrests, harassment, legal intimidation, and weak accountability—exposes them to significant risks that undermine their safety and effectiveness.”

Explaining the strategic objective of the donor-backed project in providing security mechanisms for sustainable field tracking, she said: “In response, Amnesty International Nigeria, with support from the German Embassy Fund, is implementing a capacity-building project to equip young HRDs with the knowledge, skills, and safety tools needed for sustainable engagement in human rights work,”

Outlining how enhanced field reporting feeds into broader advocacy channels to inform international stakeholders and civil society, Magaji concluded: “These efforts are aimed at strengthening the organisation’s capacity to share critical human rights developments with civil society, diplomatic missions, journalists, and other stakeholders,”

What’s Next

The 30 trained volunteers will deploy their updated documentation and verification skills across their respective communities.

Amnesty International Nigeria will continue using the German Embassy Fund to conclude its regional training series for a total target of 90 volunteers.

Trained human rights defenders will use new safety tools to manage physical and digital risks while engaging with the organization’s reporting systems.

Bottom Line

At a Calabar workshop backed by the German Embassy Fund, Amnesty International declared that poor data collation by government agencies drives Nigeria’s underdevelopment, leading the group to train 30 young human rights defenders to replace political assumptions with verified data while navigating a shrinking civic space.