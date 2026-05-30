A celebration of cultures: Olam Agri honours Africa’s heritage at 2026 African Day

Africa is endearing. It is home to diverse cultures. Rhythmic dances, rich cuisines, flamboyant textiles, interesting folklores are woven into the fabric of the continent. The Africa Day Celebration, a commemoration of the continent’s progress, unity and culture which is held every May 25th, has always provided a platform to drumbeat her uniqueness. Hence, Olam Agri, a market leading, differentiated food, feed and fibre agri-business with a global origination footprint, processing capabilities and deep understanding of market needs built over 34 years, rolled out the drum to celebrate the continent at its Lagos head.

Drums rolled, cultural songs echoed, staff members clad in traditional attires danced excitedly and cheered with impressive energy, proudly displaying the colours of their heritage, reflecting the agribusiness’ belief in unity, shared identity and the enduring spirit of Africa. Precisely, the event was more than a ceremonial gathering. It was a reaffirmation of the company’s identity as an African-grown enterprise that has evolved into a global agribusiness leader while remaining firmly committed to the continent that shaped its foundation.

Over the years, Olam Agri has expanded its operations across several countries and continents, becoming a major player in the agriculture value chains globally. Despite its vast global operations, Africa particularly Nigeria remains central to its vision and growth strategy. This is why it continues to invest significantly in local capacity development, agricultural value chains and food system efficiency while fostering a corporate culture built on inclusion, respect and shared prosperity.

Setting the tone for the celebration, the General Manager, Human Resources, Olam Agri Nigeria, Lucky Nwadei, described the event as a celebration of togetherness, uniqueness and the strength inherent in diversity.

According to him, the organisation’s success over the years has been largely driven by its ability to unite people from different cultural backgrounds, perspectives and skill sets under one shared vision.

“We are celebrating good culture, togetherness and uniqueness. It is good to know that we can come together and unite in our diversity,” he said.

“We have been able to bring together people of different and diverse cultures and skills. Our diversity showcases our strength and reflects that we can work together for a greater future. Diversity allows us to bring different perspectives to the table to solve problems and contribute ideas. We are a group of people acting as one.”

Nwadei noted that every passing year has seen the organisation grow stronger and bigger, riding on workplace diversity, focused value chain investment, human capital development and alignment with the local growth agenda.

An Engaging Event and Taste of Africa’s Rich Heritage

The event reflected Olam Agri’s diversity in vivid details as employees proudly adorned themselves in traditional attires representing different ethnic nationalities across Nigeria and Africa.

One of the major highlights of the celebration was the “Represent Your Culture Dress Competition,” which attracted enthusiastic participation from staff members eager to display the beauty and uniqueness of their heritage. Emerging winner of the competition (Male Category) was Adams Edward Edafe of the Rice Unit, from Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. Widely admired for his fluency in several Nigerian languages, Edafe captivated participants with songs rendered in his indigenous Urhobo dialect.

Speaking after emerging first position in the competition, Edafe praised Olam Agri for fostering an atmosphere that respects cultural diversity and heritage.

“Olam Agri gives me the opportunity to expand and express what I wish and like to do,” he said.

“You need to know and express your roots. This event is an avenue to appreciate other tribes and learn from one another. It keeps getting better every year.”

Recalling his previous outing at the cultural celebration, Edafe revealed that he also emerged winner in the previous edition of the competition.

“Last year, I won the number one position in the ‘Represent Your Tribe Dress Competition’. We all work as one in Olam Agri. There is a synchronisation we have here. There is no tribal sentiment,” he added.

Also speaking, Sarah Joodomo from Kogi State commended the company for sustaining an inclusive work culture where every employee feels respected regardless of ethnic background.

“I feel good and delighted. It is fun and we all work together. Every culture is respected,” she said.

For Ayodotun Isaac Abanikonda from Ekiti State, who works in the Treasury Department, the celebration further strengthened the sense of belonging among staff members.

Describing the event as exciting and commendable, Abanikonda, who emerged third in the competition, applauded the management for continuously improving cultural integration within the organisation.

“It is getting better every year,” Abanikonda adorned in his native Yoruba attire remarked.

Similarly, Winner Jegede from Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State, Northern Nigeria, described the event as a powerful reminder of African identity and pride.

“It is a nice event. It is part of the reason why we are Nigerians and Africans showcase our culture to the world. We are proud to be Africans,” Jegede who emerged third in the Represent Your Tribe Dress Competition (Female Category) stated.

Speaking on the company’s management of cultural diversity, Jegede noted that Olam Agri has consistently promoted unity among employees irrespective of ethnic affiliations.

“As a company, Olam Agri has always tried to make us one. We have different tribes here and we live together in unity and harmony. You can hardly differentiate people by culture because we live together peacefully,” she said.

Another major attraction at the celebration was the local dish competition, where staff members displayed indigenous cuisines from different parts of the country.

Mary Isaiah, who represented the Calabar tribe of Cross River State, emerged winner of the local dish competition and second position in the cultural dress category.

Having spent over 16 years with the organisation, Isaiah described Olam Agri as a place that provides opportunities for growth while respecting Africa’s cultural heritage.

“I feel very excited. This is the second time I am participating in a competition like this,” she said.

“Olam Agri is a place that gives you freedom to succeed. It provides stepping stones and opportunities to learn more. African cultural heritage is respected and cherished here. It brings us together and we are delighted.”

Building Strength in Diversity, Shared Identity

In his remarks, the Country Head and Managing Director of Olam Agri, Nigeria, Anil Nair, reaffirmed the company’s enduring commitment to Africa, noting that the organisation’s journey and growth story remain closely connected to the continent’s people, values and opportunities.

According to him, Nigeria occupies a strategic position in Olam Agri’s global operations, not only because of its market size and agricultural potential, but also because of the resilience, talent and cultural richness of its people.

“Our respect for diversity goes beyond symbolic celebrations; inclusion, mutual respect and collaboration are embedded in Olam Agri’s internal operations, workforce management and external stakeholder engagements.

“Africa’s cultural diversity represents strength rather than division,” Anil said, adding that “Olam Agri will continue to create an enabling environment where employees from different backgrounds can thrive together while contributing meaningfully to the organisation’s growth and Africa’s agricultural transformation.”