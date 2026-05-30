Lagos records improved compliance with monthly environmental sanitation exercise

Key points

Lagos State says residents’ participation in the monthly environmental sanitation exercise is improving despite challenges.

Authorities attribute lower turnout during the latest exercise to the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations but note increased public cooperation.

Government officials have called for sustained public enlightenment and greater individual responsibility in maintaining a clean environment.

Main story

The Lagos State Government has reported an improvement in residents’ compliance with the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, describing public participation as encouraging despite the reduced turnout recorded during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration period.

Speaking while monitoring the sanitation exercise in Apapa Local Government Area on Saturday, the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said more residents were gradually embracing environmental cleanliness, although there was still room for improvement.

According to him, many residents participated in cleaning their surroundings despite the festive season, which saw a number of people travel out of the state.

“It is picking up and could be better. A lot of people who should come out are not yet doing so, but it is not bad because many have travelled for the Eid festival and are yet to return,” Agoro said.

He noted that women, in particular, demonstrated strong commitment to the exercise, adding that increased public awareness was helping to drive behavioural change among residents.

Agoro stressed that continuous sensitisation remained essential to sustaining environmental sanitation and promoting healthier communities across the state.

“If we keep pushing the message, it will continue to sink in. People need to know that the government is serious about keeping the environment clean,” he said.

The Head of Service emphasised that environmental cleanliness contributes significantly to public health by reducing the spread of diseases and creating a safer living environment.

While acknowledging the existence of sanctions for environmental offences such as indiscriminate refuse disposal, Agoro said the government’s primary objective was to encourage voluntary compliance rather than relying solely on enforcement.

He urged residents to take ownership of their surroundings, noting that environmental responsibility should not be left entirely to government agencies.

“Government is all of us. Do not wait for the government to clean your environment. Take responsibility for your surroundings because it is where you live, work and raise your families,” he added.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Idowu Senbanjo, said environmental officials and sanitary inspectors had intensified efforts to maintain cleanliness across the council area.

According to her, sanitation personnel continue to clear refuse, educate residents on proper waste disposal and discourage illegal trading activities that obstruct roads and contribute to environmental degradation.

However, she expressed concern that some residents still engage in practices that undermine sanitation efforts.

“Our sanitary inspectors are doing what they are supposed to do. They clear refuse and encourage residents to use waste bins properly and avoid illegal trading on roads. However, some people continue to litter the environment,” she said.

Senbanjo reaffirmed the council’s commitment to promoting a cleaner environment through sustained advocacy campaigns, community engagement and collaboration with residents.

The issues

Environmental sanitation remains a critical component of public health management in Lagos, one of Africa’s most densely populated cities.

Despite regular sanitation exercises and enforcement measures, challenges such as indiscriminate waste disposal, illegal trading and poor environmental practices continue to affect some communities.

Authorities believe that long-term success will depend on sustained behavioural change and stronger public participation.

What’s being said

The Lagos State Government says compliance with environmental sanitation regulations is improving, but more residents need to actively participate.

Officials maintain that awareness campaigns and community engagement remain more effective than punitive measures in achieving lasting environmental responsibility.

Local government authorities also stress that cleanliness is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation between residents and government agencies.

What’s next

The state government is expected to intensify public enlightenment campaigns and strengthen collaboration with local councils to improve participation in future sanitation exercises.

Environmental officials will also continue monitoring compliance and enforcing relevant laws where necessary.

Stakeholders hope that increased awareness and community involvement will lead to cleaner neighbourhoods and improved public health outcomes across Lagos.

Bottom line

While Lagos is witnessing gradual improvement in compliance with its monthly environmental sanitation programme, authorities say sustained public participation and behavioural change remain crucial to achieving a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable environment for residents.