Super Eagles defeat Jamaica to win fourth unity cup title

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 31, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria defeated Jamaica 3-0 in London to win the 2026 Unity Cup

Alhassan Yusuf scored twice while Terem Moffi added Nigeria’s second goal

Victory secured Nigeria’s fourth Unity Cup title and second consecutive championship

Main Story

Nigeria’s Super Eagles claimed their fourth Unity Cup title on Saturday after a commanding 3-0 victory over Jamaica in the tournament final in London.

Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf starred for the three-time African champions, scoring in the third minute and again deep into stoppage time to seal an impressive performance. Terem Moffi also found the net as Nigeria successfully defended the title they won in the previous edition.

Yusuf opened the scoring early in the contest, giving the Super Eagles an ideal start. Nigeria doubled their advantage through Moffi after Femi Azeez beat his marker and delivered a precise cross into the penalty area.

The Jamaicans struggled to break down a disciplined Nigerian side, while the Super Eagles continued to create opportunities on the counterattack. Yusuf completed his brace in the 91st minute after connecting with a pass from Phil Otele and finishing beyond the Jamaican goalkeeper.

Nigeria reached the final after defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 in the semi-finals, with Femi Azeez scoring both goals.

The latest triumph extends Nigeria’s dominance in the competition and further strengthens the team’s preparations ahead of upcoming international fixtures.

What’s Being Said

“The players showed great discipline and determination throughout the tournament, and this victory reflects the quality within the squad,” team officials said following the match.

Football analysts noted that the performances of emerging players such as Yusuf and Azeez provide encouraging signs for the Super Eagles’ future squad depth.

What’s Next

Nigeria’s coaching crew will evaluate player performances ahead of future international assignments

The Super Eagles are expected to continue preparations for upcoming international competitions and qualifiers

Attention will shift to maintaining momentum as the team builds towards major continental and global tournaments

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s Unity Cup triumph highlights the growing depth within the Super Eagles squad. Beyond the trophy, the tournament provided valuable opportunities for emerging players to stake their claim for regular national team selection.