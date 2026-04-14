Iran estimates war losses at $270bn, signals push for compensation

Key points

Iran pegs preliminary war damage at $270bn following conflict with U.S. and Israel.

Government to assess infrastructure damage, economic losses, and tax revenue shortfalls.

Tehran signals intention to seek reparations through diplomatic channels.

Main story

Iran has placed a preliminary estimate of $270 billion on the cost of the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel, underscoring the scale of destruction and economic disruption since hostilities began in February.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani disclosed the figure in remarks to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday, describing it as an initial assessment subject to further review.

Mohajerani said the government would begin a comprehensive evaluation process, starting with the assessment of damage to buildings and infrastructure across affected areas.

She added that broader economic impacts, including lost tax revenues and disruptions to economic activity, would also be factored into the final calculation.

The issues

The conflict has imposed significant strain on Iran’s economy, already grappling with sanctions, inflation, and structural challenges.

Accurately quantifying war-related losses remains complex, particularly in assessing indirect economic damage and long-term reconstruction needs.

The issue of accountability and reparations is also likely to deepen geopolitical tensions.

What’s being said

Iranian officials have indicated their intention to pursue compensation from both the United States and Israel, holding them responsible for the damage incurred.

According to Mohajerani, the matter of reparations has already featured in recent diplomatic engagements, including direct talks held in Islamabad over the weekend.

What’s next

Tehran is expected to conduct a detailed, multi-sectoral assessment to refine its damage estimates and strengthen its compensation case.

Diplomatic efforts may intensify as Iran seeks to press its claims through international channels, even as tensions with the United States and Israel persist.

Bottom line

Iran’s $270 billion estimate highlights the profound economic toll of the conflict and sets the stage for potential legal and diplomatic battles over reparations in an already volatile geopolitical landscape.