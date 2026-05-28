Bandits demand N20m ransom for abducted Katsina varsity student

Key points:

Gunmen have reportedly demanded N20 million ransom for the release of a kidnapped Umaru Musa Yar’adua University student.

The victim, Auwal Mas’ud Shitu, was abducted along the Charanchi-Dutsinma road in Katsina State on May 17.

Family sources say the student was transporting livestock for business when he was intercepted by suspected bandits.

Main story

Suspected bandits have demanded a ransom of N20 million for the release of Auwal Mas’ud Shitu, a student of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University who was abducted in Katsina State.

Shitu, a 300-level student in the Department of Pure and Industrial Science, was reportedly kidnapped on May 17 along the Charanchi-Dutsinma road at Mararaban Kankara while travelling in a commercial vehicle.

The incident was first reported by security analyst Bakatsine and online platform Sahara Reporters.

Sources within the university, who spoke anonymously, disclosed that the student had travelled to transport domestic animals to southern Nigeria for sale when the abduction occurred.

According to the sources, Shitu had been involved in the buying and selling of sheep to support himself and assist his family financially following the death of his father.

“He usually sells the animals within the state, but he was advised to move them to the southern part of the country where they would attract higher prices,” one of the sources said.

The source explained that the student had purchased several sheep and loaded them into a vehicle before armed men suspected to be bandits intercepted the travellers at Mararaban Kankara and abducted him alongside the animals.

Family sources further revealed that the abductors later established contact and demanded N20 million ransom for his release.

However, relatives of the victim reportedly said they could not afford the amount being demanded by the kidnappers.

As of the time of filing this report, it remained unclear whether negotiations between the abductors and the family were ongoing.

Efforts to obtain an official response from the Nigeria Police Force were unsuccessful, as the command had yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.

The issues

The abduction highlights the persistent insecurity and growing threat of banditry along major roads and rural communities in parts of northern Nigeria.

Kidnapping for ransom has increasingly affected students, farmers, traders and commuters, particularly in states within the North-West region.

Security experts have repeatedly warned that worsening insecurity is affecting economic activities, education and transportation across affected communities.

The incident also reflects the economic pressures facing many students who engage in small-scale businesses to support their education and families.

What’s being said

Sources close to the family say the victim’s relatives are distressed over the ransom demand and uncertain about how to secure his release.

Residents and stakeholders have continued to call for stronger security presence along vulnerable highways and rural corridors frequently targeted by criminal groups.

Security analysts also maintain that improved intelligence gathering and coordinated security operations remain critical to tackling banditry in the region.

What’s next

Authorities are expected to intensify efforts to track the abductors and secure the student’s release.

The incident may also renew concerns over the safety of commuters travelling through high-risk routes in Katsina State and neighbouring areas.

Meanwhile, family members continue to await further contact from the abductors as uncertainty surrounds ongoing negotiations.

Bottom line

The abduction of the Katsina university student underscores the continuing insecurity confronting northern Nigeria, where kidnapping for ransom remains a major threat to education, livelihoods and public safety.