Nigerian exchange posts 60.9% return in five months as equities rally continues

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | May 31, 2026

Key Points

NGX’s All-Share Index rose 0.27% week-on-week to 250,385.47 points, lifting year-to-date returns to 60.9%

Market capitalisation increased by approximately ₦432 billion to ₦160.51 trillion despite weak trading activity

Analysts expect stock-specific opportunities to drive market performance amid cautious investor sentiment

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) extended its strong performance in 2026, delivering a year-to-date return of 60.90% as sustained demand for local equities pushed the market higher despite signs of weakening participation.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) gained 0.27% week-on-week to close at 250,385.47 points, while market capitalisation added approximately ₦432 billion to settle at ₦160.51 trillion. The latest performance reinforces the exchange’s position as one of Africa’s best-performing equity markets this year.

According to Cowry Asset Management Limited, market breadth remained negative at 0.96x, with 43 gainers against 45 decliners, indicating that gains were concentrated in a limited number of stocks rather than reflecting broad market strength.

Trading activity weakened significantly during the week. The number of deals declined by 27.91%, while trading volume and transaction value fell by 38.07% and 31.01% respectively. Investors exchanged 2.40 billion shares valued at ₦160.51 billion across 241,726 transactions.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Oil and Gas index recorded a modest gain of 0.07%, supported by buying interest in Aradel Holdings and Eterna. However, the Banking Index led losses, falling 2.43% following selloffs in Fidelity Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Stanbic IBTC Holdings.

Consumer Goods declined 2.04%, while Industrial Goods slipped 0.05% amid profit-taking activities in several bellwether stocks.

Among individual stocks, INTENEGINS emerged as the week’s top performer with a 20.5% gain, followed by SOVRENINS, ALEX, AUSTINLAZ and AIRTELAFRI. On the downside, TIP lost 25.8%, while ZICHIS, ABBEYBDS, DANGSUGAR and FTNCOCOA also posted double-digit declines.

What’s Being Said

“Market breadth remained weak despite the positive close, indicating a largely selective and stock-specific trading pattern as gains were concentrated in a limited number of counters,” Cowry Asset Management Limited said in its market review.

Analysts at the investment firm added that “weak market breadth and subdued trading activity suggest continued fragile sentiment, while elevated fixed-income yields may sustain occasional portfolio shifts away from equities.”

What’s Next

Investors will closely monitor second-quarter earnings releases expected in the coming weeks

Market participants are expected to assess the impact of elevated fixed-income yields on equity allocations

Analysts anticipate renewed interest in fundamentally strong banking and insurance stocks offering dividend potential

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The NGX continues to deliver exceptional returns in 2026, but weakening market breadth and declining trading volumes suggest the rally is becoming increasingly selective. Investors are likely to focus more on company fundamentals and earnings resilience rather than broad market momentum in the months ahead.