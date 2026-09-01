Nigeria’s GDP grew 4.43%. Why don’t Nigerians feel richer?

Nigeria’s economy is growing faster, but for many households, the improvement is difficult to see in their bank accounts, shopping baskets or monthly budgets. The economy expanded by 4.43 per cent in real terms in the second quarter of 2026, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), up from 3.89 per cent in the first quarter and 4.23 per cent in the same quarter of 2025. It was also the strongest quarterly growth since the third quarter of 2024.

On paper, that is encouraging news.

But for a Nigerian paying rent, buying food, commuting to work or trying to keep a small business running, a natural question follows:

If the economy is growing, why doesn’t life feel easier?

The answer is that economic growth and household financial wellbeing are related, but they are not the same thing.

GDP measures how much the economy produces. It does not tell us how much money an individual worker earns, how many Nigerians have good jobs, how much food costs or how much a household can buy with its income.

That distinction is crucial to understanding Nigeria’s latest GDP figures.

GDP growth does not mean everyone’s income has increased

Gross domestic product measures the value of goods and services produced within an economy over a given period.

When Nigeria’s real GDP grows by 4.43 per cent, it means economic output increased after accounting for price changes. It does not mean that salaries increased by 4.43 per cent, that businesses made 4.43 per cent more profit or that every Nigerian became 4.43 per cent richer.

This is one reason a country can report strong GDP growth while households continue to complain about the cost of living.

Consider a simple example.

If a country’s factories produce more, banks process more transactions, telecommunications companies provide more services and oil production increases, GDP can rise. But if the benefits of that additional economic activity do not translate into higher household incomes or better employment, the average person may experience little immediate improvement.

That appears particularly relevant to Nigeria’s current recovery.

The World Bank said in its April 2026 Nigeria Development Update that although macroeconomic stability had improved and economic growth remained robust, household incomes had yet to fully recover and poverty remained high.

In other words, the economy can improve before households do.

Prices are still shaping what Nigerians feel

The second reason is inflation.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate fell to 15.43 per cent in July 2026, down from 15.91 per cent in June. At first glance, that looks like another positive development.

But a fall in the inflation rate does not mean prices have returned to where they were before.

It means prices are increasing more slowly.

That distinction matters.

If a product that cost ₦1,000 several years ago now costs ₦2,000, a reduction in the inflation rate does not automatically bring the price back to ₦1,000. The price level remains elevated even when the rate at which it is increasing begins to slow.

Food provides an even clearer example.

While headline inflation eased in July, food inflation rose to 20.31 per cent year-on-year, according to the NBS. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation jumped to 5.56 per cent from 3.75 per cent in June.

For households, this matters because food is not an optional expense.

A family can postpone buying a new television when money is tight. It cannot simply stop buying food.

So even when some macroeconomic indicators are improving, households can continue to feel pressure if the prices of essential goods remain high.

The real question is purchasing power

What matters to an individual is not simply how much money they earn but what that money can buy.

That is purchasing power. Suppose someone’s salary rises from ₦200,000 to ₦250,000. On paper, the person is earning more.

But if rent, food, transport, electricity, school fees and other expenses have increased by more than the salary, the person’s financial position may actually feel worse. This is why nominal income and real income tell different stories.

Nominal income is the amount of money a person receives.

Real income takes into account what that money can actually purchase.

For ordinary Nigerians, the second one is usually what matters.

Population growth makes the GDP figure less impressive per person

There is another factor that often gets lost when GDP figures are reported: Nigeria’s population is growing too.

The World Bank estimates Nigeria’s population at about 237.5 million in 2025, with annual population growth of about 2.1 per cent.

That means the economy needs to grow significantly faster than the population if the average Nigerian is to experience a substantial increase in economic output per person.

A 4.43 per cent increase in total economic output is therefore not equivalent to a 4.43 per cent increase in what each Nigerian has available.

This is where GDP per capita becomes important.

GDP per capita divides economic output by population. It is not a perfect measure of living standards, because it still does not show how income is distributed, but it gives a better indication of the amount of economic output associated with the average person.

Nigeria’s population growth therefore creates a higher bar for economic growth.

The economy must not only grow. It must grow fast enough, and inclusively enough, to produce meaningful gains per person.

And then there is the jobs question

Economic growth becomes more meaningful to households when it creates productive employment and raises incomes.

A country can experience growth in sectors that do not generate enough additional jobs or sufficiently high wages for the size of its population.

This is a particularly important issue for Nigeria because millions of people enter the labour market every year.

The World Bank says Nigeria needs to absorb about 3.5 million people entering the labour force annually, while weak job creation and limited entrepreneurial opportunities remain challenges.

That creates a gap between economic growth and the experience of workers.

If an economy grows by 4.43 per cent but a young person entering the labour market cannot find a productive job, the headline GDP figure offers little immediate comfort.

The same applies to someone who is employed but whose earnings have not kept pace with the cost of living.

Where is the current growth actually coming from?

This is another reason Nigerians should look beyond the headline number.

Nigeria’s Q2 growth was not evenly distributed across the economy.

The services sector remained the largest contributor, accounting for 56.62 per cent of real GDP, while growing by 4.60 per cent.

Agriculture accounted for 26.15 per cent and grew by 4.39 per cent.

The industrial sector, however, grew by only 3.96 per cent, sharply below the 7.46 per cent recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The oil sector also improved significantly, growing by 7.31 per cent as average crude oil production increased to 1.72 million barrels per day from 1.55 million barrels per day in the first quarter.

Yet oil accounted for only 4.16 per cent of real GDP, while the non-oil economy accounted for 95.84 per cent.

This tells a more complicated story than simply saying “Nigeria’s economy is growing.”

Some sectors are expanding faster than others. Some are creating more economic activity than others. And the sectors generating growth do not necessarily translate that growth directly into higher household incomes.

Economic growth can be real and still feel far away

This is perhaps the most important point.

The fact that Nigerians do not feel richer does not mean the GDP numbers are necessarily wrong.

Both things can be true.

Nigeria can genuinely be producing more goods and services while households remain under pressure.

Businesses may be expanding, oil production may be rising, agricultural output may be improving and the services sector may be growing. At the same time, a household can still be struggling with food prices, rent, transportation and other essential expenses.

The World Bank’s assessment captures this tension. It describes Nigeria’s recent progress in macroeconomic stabilisation as meaningful while also warning that household incomes have not fully recovered and poverty remains high.

The issue, therefore, is not simply whether Nigeria is growing.

It is what kind of growth Nigeria is achieving and who benefits from it.

What would make Nigerians actually feel the recovery?

For GDP growth to become more visible in household finances, several things need to happen together.

Economic expansion needs to generate more productive jobs. Workers’ incomes need to rise in real terms. Food and other essential costs need to become more manageable. Businesses need lower production costs so that growth can translate into investment and employment rather than simply higher prices.

Productivity also matters.

If Nigerian businesses can produce more with the same or fewer resources, they become more competitive and can potentially expand, invest and hire. Improvements in electricity, transport, logistics, access to finance and infrastructure can therefore matter to household welfare even though they may not appear on a person’s monthly payslip.

The quality of growth matters as much as the headline rate.

So, is Nigeria’s economy actually improving?

Yes, the latest figures show a genuine improvement in economic activity.

Real GDP growth has risen from 3.38 per cent in 2024 to 3.87 per cent in 2025, before reaching 4.43 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2026.

But that does not mean the average Nigerian is automatically richer.

The stronger test is whether economic growth eventually produces higher real incomes, better jobs, stronger purchasing power and lower financial pressure on households.

That process can take longer than the improvement in GDP itself.

For now, Nigeria appears to be moving in the right direction at the macroeconomic level, but the recovery has not yet translated fully into household prosperity.

The bottom line

Nigeria’s 4.43 per cent GDP growth is evidence that economic activity is improving, not proof that Nigerians are becoming richer.

GDP tells us that the economy produced more. It does not tell us whether salaries rose faster than prices, whether more Nigerians found productive jobs or whether families could afford more with their incomes.

That is why Nigerians can hear that the economy is growing and still feel poorer.

The real test of Nigeria’s recovery will come when stronger GDP growth is accompanied by rising real incomes, productive employment, improved purchasing power and a sustained reduction in the cost pressures facing households.

Until then, the economy may be growing on paper while the recovery remains difficult to feel at home.