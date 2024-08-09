FG Halts Registration for N40,000 Subsidized Rice

The Federal Government had issued a revocation of the circular authorizing the registration of civil servants for the acquisition of 50kg bags of rice at the subsidized cost of N40,000.

Aderonke Jaiyesimi, the Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, made this known in another circular.

The internal circular written by the Director, dated August 2, 2024 was communicated to all directors and heads of departments.

Jaiyesimi said, “I am directed to refer to our internal circular in the Ministry (Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs) of late August 2024 on the above subject matter and to inform you that the internal circular is hereby withdrawn. Further details will be communicated in due course.

“Please bring the contents of this internal circular to the attention of staff in your respective departments and units for their information and proper guidance.”

Previously, the ministry had instructed civil servants interested in purchasing subsidized rice to register online via a Google form on the OHCSF website. Completed forms were then submitted to the director of human resources department for approval.

The Federal Government had also mentioned the creation of distribution centers nationwide, where Nigerians could purchase the 50kg bags of rice at a subsidized price of N40,000 per bag. With designated offices handling payments and distribution of the rice, the ministry’s Joint Union Council would monitor the entire process to ensure transparency.

Muhammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, stated that the initiative was one of many introduced by the Tinubu administration aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by Nigerians.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University