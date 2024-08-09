Nigerians Face 19.2% Increase In Healthy Food Prices In June

Nigerians faced a steep 19.2% increase in the cost of a healthy diet from May to June, reaching N1,241 from N1,041 in May.

According to the latest National Bureau of Statistics data, the cost of maintaining a healthy diet rose by 19.2% per adult in June. This figure does not include expenses for transportation or meal preparation cost.

On a regional analysis, in June 2024, the average cost of a healthy diet was highest in the South West at N1,545 per adult per day, compared to N956 per adult per day in the North West.

“The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) is the least expensive combination of locally available items that meet globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines.

“In recent months, the cost of a healthy diet has risen faster than general inflation and food inflation” National Bureau of Statistics stated.

The increasing cost of a healthy diet is compounded by Nigeria’s overall food inflation rate, which surged to 40.87% in June, leading to significant rise in living expenses.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University