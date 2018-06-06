Federal Government Extends Maternity Leave to 4months

Maternity leave for women in Nigeria has been increased from three to four months.

Both private and public sectors employers have also been barred from sacking women from work either due to their marital or maternity status.

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige disclosed this at the ongoing International Labour Congress (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

His words: “Employers of labour in Nigeria are, by regulation, requested to provide workplace creches for nursing mothers for ease at the workplace,” he said.

“In the public service, the government recently increased the period for maternity leave from 12 to 16 weeks, to allow enough recuperation for both baby and mother, especially in the area of breastfeeding.

“In addition, all disciplinary proceedings against any female staff, which might have been taken during the period of her maternity leave, shall be put in abeyance till the expiration of the leave.

“Employers of labour are barred from the removal of women from work due to their marital or maternity status.”