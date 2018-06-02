Edo LGAs Offset Primary School Teachers’ Salaries with N1.11billion

The Edo State Joint Account and Allocation Committee, JAAC, has revealed that a total of N2.97 billion accrued to the 18 Local Government Councils in the state from the Federation Account for the month of April.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, with primary school teachers who were trained on the use of Information and Communication Technology for teaching, during the launch of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme in Benin City, recently.

Chairman, Oredo Local Government Council, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, said this while briefing journalists after the JAAC meeting presided over by the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, in Benin City.

Osunde said that from the allocation, salaries for primary school teachers gulped N1.11 billion; N100 million was deducted for pension arrears while N264 million was set aside as Pension Fund for the local government councils.

According to him, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the 18 local government councils increased from N187 million recorded in April to N206 million generated in May.

Meanwhile, new executives of the Edo State Chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), has been constituted, with Hon. Osunde, as chairman. Other members of the new ALGON executives include Comrade John Akhigbe, Chairman, Etsako Central Local Council, as Vice Chairman; Hon. Victor Emuakhagbon, Chairman,Esan South East Local Council, as Secretary; while the Chairman of Esan Central Local Government Council, Hon. Waziri Edokpa, serves as the body’s Treasurer.