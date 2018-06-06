PenCom to Commence Verification of 2019 Retirees June 25

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is set to commence verification of prospective retirees of 2019 on June 25, 2018, the Acting Director General of the Commission, Hajiya Aisha Dhir-Umar has said.

Speaking at 2018 Pre-Retirement workshop in Kano yesterday, Aisha said the verification exercise would start on June 25 and ends on August 17 this year.

Aisha explained that all necessary arrangements had been concluded for the commencement of the exercise in 15 centres across the country.

She said, “The impending exercise, therefore, necessitated the need to undertake adequate sensitization and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.”

Represented by the Assistant General Manager in charge of Benefits and Insurance, Malami Usman Bunza, the acting director general, said one of the objectives of Pension Reform Act (PRA 2014) was to make pension administration transparent and seamless.

She said in view of that the Commission had established uniform set of rules, regulations and standards for all aspects of pension administration, including payment of retirement benefits to retirees.

“This was achieved through issuance of the Regulation on Administration of Retirement and Terminal Benefits; Regulation on Retire Life Annuity; the Frameworks on Pension Enhancement & Programmed Withdrawals; and the Circular on Voluntary Contributions amongst others,” said.

She charged the participants to pay attention to the workshop, as it was meant for their own good.

Participants were from Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna states.

One of the participants, Comrade Ahmad Hamisu Getso, expressed delight on the workshop, saying it would greatly impact on their life after retirement.

He appealed to serving civil servants to get prepared for their retirement by learning one skillful business or the other years before their retirement.