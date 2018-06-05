Vice President Osinbajo Declares Art Exhibition of 12 Master Artists Open

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, declared open an art exhibition of the works of 12 master artists, yesterday in Banana Island, Lagos, 2nd June 2018.

The event took place at Mydrim Gallery, owned by Simidele Adesanya.

This exhibition, which consolidates on the memories of the previous Living Masters exhibition held over a decade ago, featured the works of Yusuf Grillo, Gani Odutokun, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Kolade Oshinowo, Jimoh Akolo, El Anatsui, Abayomi Barber, Jimoh Buraimoh, David Dale, Nike Davies-Okundaye, Bisi Fakeye and Muraina Oyelami and will hold for two days, on Sunday June 3 and Monday June 4 at Desiderata, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Photo Credit: Novo Lilian Isioro