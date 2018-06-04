DMS Announces Deal with Snapchat as Sales Representative in Egypt, Kuwait

The official digital arm of Choueiri Group DMS is today announcing that it will act as a sales representative for Snapchat advertising formats in Kuwait and Egypt.

Launched in 2011, Snapchat has grown to become one of the topmost and fastest growing platforms, with over 191m daily active users. It has also established itself as an essential medium for digital marketers all over the world. Its advertising products are driving incredible return on investment for marketers globally. DMS will offer four engaging formats to advertisers in Kuwait and Egypt:

Snap Ads offer sight, sound and motion in a format made especially for mobile: full-screen,100% viewable with sound on by default. Snap Ads with a video, GIF, or still image, also have the option to offer an interactive element – an app install page, long-form video or trailer, or pre-loaded website.

Lenses let Snapchatters apply real-time effects and sounds to their selfies – so brands can take part in the communication on Snapchat in the most fun way. Lenses are augmented reality, and a new form of advertising – an impression but also “play time,” or how long Snapchatters spend playing with a fun Lens.

Filters are artistic overlays that appear when a user takes a Snap in a specific location and swipe left or right. They allow brands to be where their product is bought, thought about, or consumed – driving awareness, advocacy and action. On average, more than a billion Snaps with Filters are viewed each day.

Story Ads offer brands the ability to enable viewers to swipe up to view products, sites or videos while viewing long-form content. Positioned alongside premium content they offer the possibility of extending reach as each ad impression comes from viewing directly as opposed to an ad sandwiched between content.

Snapchat offers robust measurement and targeting for all advertisers. They receive metrics on their Snap Ads, showing impressions, completions, eCPM, eCPV etc., and metrics on their Filters showing swipes, views, shares, reach, share rate etc. Snapchat also offers multiple pre-defined audiences for advertisers, such as Snap Lifestyle Categories, Snap Audience Match, and age, gender, location, device, and carrier targeting.

Commenting about the partnership, Michel Malkoun, DMS Chief Operating Officer said: “This move demonstrates that Egypt & Kuwait are important markets for Snapchat, and that they are investing in local support to help brands get the most out of the platform. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership”.

Hussein Freijeh, General Manager of Snap Inc. in the Middle East added: “It is a priority to ensure advertisers across the region are up to speed on what Snapchat has to offer. This partnership with DMS will help us better support brands in Kuwait and Egypt and we are excited for what the future holds.”