FEC Signs N10.7 billion For 10 New Rice Mills

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total of N10.7 billion for the establishment of ten new rice mills across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, revealed this while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The minister, who was joined at the briefing by the ministers of Water Resources, Health, Power, Works and Housing as well as the Senior Special Assistance to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu said the new Rice Mills would be handed to private sector operators through a due diligence selection process.

The Rice Mills which are expected to be set up in Ogun, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger and Bauchi states have each, a milling capacity of 100 tonnes per day.

The council also announced the approval of N4.578 billion contract for the construction of Subaila-Falala-Bini-Baku-Bauchi roads that connects Kano and Bauchi State.