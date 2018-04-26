Nigeria, Britain Partner On Establishing National Geo-Data Archiving System

The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and its agency, the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) have commenced collaboration with the British Geological Survey (BGS) towards the establishment of a Nigerian National Geo-data Archiving system.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari said Nigeria could not talk about geological survey without reference to her colonial masters, the British.

Citing the coalmines in Enugu and the Jos Tin and Columbite Mines as part of the footprints of colonial masters in mining, Bwari said “accurate data is key to developing the mining sector and Nigeria would like to take mining to where it used to be during the colonial era when mining really took place in Nigeria”.

With the exit of the British, Nigeria could not continue with the foundation laid in mining. However, we have learnt our mistakes and retracing our steps by coming back to the basics.”

Bwari said the proposed visit of the BGS to Kaduna would bring back memories because most of the objects there delineate the strong ties and relationship with what the British did in the country in the past.

According to him, this is the crux of the collaboration and assistance of BGS.

He stressed, “we need the assistance and guidance that would help us in facilitating what we want. Therefore, the release of data in BGS’ possession will mark the beginning of Nigeria’s progress in mines and steel development.”