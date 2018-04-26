Bayelsa Govt To Establish Second State University

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has disclosed that the establishment of the second state-owned university, the University of Africa, is for the common good of the indigenes and Niger Delta in general. He said the institution was owned and funded solely by the Bayelsa State Government.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, he quoted the governor as having said that his administration took the decision under difficult circumstances to establish the university to create more access to quality university education in the state.

Dickson, who dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the state government had abandoned the premiere Niger Delta University with the establishment of the second state-owned university, said that mischievous elements, who did not mean well for the well-being of the state, were behind the unfounded allegations designed to inflame passion against the government.

He further noted that the model of funding the University of Africa was different, as it was meant to be self-sustaining through exploitation of business opportunities and other avenues of revenue generation.

Dickson stated that the university already established two companies, the UAT Farms Company Limited and the UAT Investment Company Limited, while the premiere Niger Delta University had come up with Niger Delta Investment Company Limited and the Niger Delta Consultancy Services.

He lauded the management of the NDU for commencing business operations in consonance with the government policy for funding tertiary institutions by establishing the NDU table water, which he said, was among the best in the society.

He added that his administration was engrossed in moves to get accreditation for all the faculties in NDU, in addition to ongoing construction of the Senate Building and a road network in the institution.

“This administration took the decisive step to establish the University of Africa because we believe it is for the common good. The UAT is expected to open more access to university education in the state as has been observed by several credible authorities.

Those who are peddling the lie that this government planned to abandon the NDU are mischief-makers who do not mean well for our state,” he said.