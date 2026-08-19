FCCPC orders manufacturers, importers to enforce mandatory product labelling

Key points

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers to comply strictly with mandatory product-labelling requirements.

The Commission warned that misleading, incomplete or deceptive labels could expose consumers to health, safety and financial risks.

Businesses have been directed to review their inventories and withdraw non-compliant products from sale.

The FCCPC said continued distribution or sale of non-compliant goods could attract regulatory enforcement action.

Main Story

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers to immediately comply with mandatory product-labelling requirements, warning that businesses selling non-compliant goods risk regulatory sanctions.

The Commission, in a public advisory issued on Wednesday, said its market surveillance, routine inspections and quality assurance activities had uncovered an increasing circulation of consumer products carrying misleading, deceptive or incomplete information.

According to the FCCPC, some products in circulation lack essential information such as production dates, expiry or best-before dates, batch numbers, manufacturer details, ingredient lists, allergen information and country of origin.

The Commission said the directive is issued pursuant to relevant provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which mandate it to promote consumer safety and protect consumers’ right to accurate information.

The Issues

The FCCPC said inadequate or misleading product labelling can prevent consumers from making informed purchasing decisions while exposing them to significant health, safety and economic risks.

The Commission stressed that product labels are particularly important for enabling consumers to verify the identity, composition, safety and validity of goods before purchase.

It added that labelling requirements must comply with applicable standards established by competent regulatory authorities, including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

What’s Being Said

The FCCPC warned that deceptive, incomplete or misleading labelling violates consumers’ right to the information required to make informed choices.

It therefore directed businesses to review their inventories and immediately withdraw from sale any consumer goods that fail to meet applicable labelling requirements.

The Commission also advised consumers to carefully inspect product labels before making purchases and avoid goods with missing, illegible, altered or poor-quality labels, as well as products carrying false claims or misleading information.

Consumers who suspect violations were encouraged to report them through the Commission’s official complaint channels.

What’s Next

The FCCPC said it will intensify nationwide market surveillance and enforcement operations in collaboration with relevant regulatory authorities.

The Commission is expected to continue monitoring manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure that consumer goods entering and circulating in the Nigerian market meet prescribed labelling standards.

Businesses that fail to comply with the directive could face appropriate regulatory enforcement measures.

Bottom Line

The FCCPC’s directive signals a tougher regulatory stance on product labelling as the government moves to strengthen consumer protection. For businesses, compliance with mandatory labelling requirements is no longer simply a branding obligation but a critical part of regulatory compliance and consumer safety.