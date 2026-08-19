8 things that now separate electric cars from petrol vehicles — and why China is winning the race

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 19, 2026

KEY POINTS

A Chinese-built electric hypercar — the BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme — is now independently verified as the fastest production car ever made, at 496.22 km/h, dethroning Bugatti

Global electric vehicle sales hit approximately 20.7 million units in 2025, up from just 0.5% of new car sales a decade ago, according to the IEA

China now accounts for nearly 75% of global EV manufacturing capacity, and only three of its 30-plus EV brands turned a profit in 2025, even as exports surge 41% in 2026

MAIN STORY

Ten years ago, electric vehicles were a curiosity — slow-charging, short-range compliance cars that serious drivers dismissed. Today, a Chinese EV holds the outright production-car speed record, Ferrari has crossed into electric territory for the first time in its history, and China has quietly become the workshop of the world for battery-powered mobility, reshaping global trade, triggering a new wave of tariffs, and applying financial pressure on some of the most storied names in the automobile business.

The transformation has been one of the fastest large-scale technology transitions in industrial history. In 2015, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) represented roughly 0.5% of global passenger car sales. By 2025, that figure had reached nearly 20–25% of all new cars sold worldwide, with global EV sales hitting approximately 20.7 million units — more than a quarter of total new-car sales — according to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2025. The IEA projects the number will climb to 23 million units in 2026, representing 28% of total car sales.

But the story is not only about quantity. It is about what kind of car the electric vehicle has become: faster, more technologically ambitious, and now commercially dominant in a way that is rewriting industry hierarchies that held for a century.

Here are eight developments — drawn from verified data and industry reporting — that define where this battle now stands.

THE ISSUES

The electric vehicle transition is not a simple, linear story of progress. It is a collision of technological disruption, trade politics, legacy brand identity, and competitive overcapacity — all unfolding simultaneously. Legacy Western automakers built their business models on combustion-engine expertise, dealership structures, and brand heritage that took decades to establish. China built its EV industry with state support, rapid iteration, and a willingness to absorb losses in pursuit of market share. The tension between these two models — and what happens when China’s export machine collides with Western protectionism — is the defining industry story of this decade.

1. Electric Vehicles Now Hold the Outright Production-Car Speed Record

On 14 September 2025, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme — the luxury sub-brand of BYD — set a new global production-car top-speed record of 496.22 km/h at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany. The record eclipses the previous benchmark held by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which recorded 490.48 km/h in 2019.

The U9 Xtreme packs four electric motors producing a combined 2,978 hp, each capable of spinning up to 30,000 rpm. A Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ costs nearly $4 million. The regular Yangwang U9 is priced at about $270,000.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in the research and development division. YANGWANG is a brand that does not recognise the impossible, and only through this commitment to what’s coming next can you end up with a vehicle like the U9X.”

The record-run driver, German track specialist Marc Basseng, was even more direct. He said: “This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance. Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine.”

The U9 Xtreme will only be produced in a limited batch of 30 units — the exact same number Bugatti produced of the Chiron Super Sport 300+.

2. EVs Dominate Acceleration — And It Is Not Even Close

The Croatian-built Rimac Nevera R holds the title of the world’s fastest-accelerating production car of any kind. Limited to 40 units worldwide, the Nevera R has set no less than 24 performance records, including a new 0-60 mph time of 1.66 seconds and a 0-249 mph time of 17.35 seconds, on the way to a top speed of 268 mph.

Mate Rimac, Founder and President of the Rimac Group and CEO of Bugatti Rimac, said: “When we first introduced Nevera, it almost seemed like the pinnacle of hypercar performance had been reached. In a single generation, we had created a performance jump that previously would have taken decades. But now, through relentless innovation, Nevera R goes even faster, while still maintaining much of the comfort and practicality that makes the Nevera a real, usable daily car. Breaking records is in our DNA, and we won’t stop here.”

The Nevera R is joined at the top of the acceleration rankings by the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (sub-2-second 0-100 km/h), the Pininfarina Battista (1.8 seconds, 1,900 hp), the Lucid Air Sapphire, and the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT — all of which dip under two seconds in top trim while remaining practical, road-legal vehicles.

The physical reason is well understood: electric motors deliver maximum torque instantaneously, with no gear shifts, no rev-building, and no turbo lag. Even the fastest combustion hypercars — the Hennessey Venom F5, with its 1,817 hp twin-turbo V8, is rated at 2.6 seconds 0–60 mph — cannot compete with top EVs in a drag race. The 0-60 mph battle is settled.

3. Ferrari Has Gone Electric — And the Market Reacted Badly

Ferrari unveiled the Luce electric vehicle in Rome in May 2026. Priced at around 550,000 euros (roughly $640,000), it features a quad-motor drivetrain and is Ferrari’s first fully electric production car and the brand’s first five-seater.

The reaction was immediate and harsh. Ferrari’s shares fell sharply on the day of launch. Anthony Dick, an auto analyst at Oddo BHF, said the stock price response was “by far the sharpest reaction we’ve seen for a car design.”

Michael Field, chief equity strategist at Morningstar, told CNBC: “Ultimately many fans are disappointed that Ferrari is embracing the EV concept, believing it dilutes the supercar brand, which has modelled itself around classic design and raw, combustion-engine power.”

Former Ferrari executive Luca di Montezemolo went further. He said on the sidelines of a business conference in Rome: “I hope that they take off the prancing horse [logo] from that car.”

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has defended the move. He told CNBC the launch was “a very, very important day” that symbolised “a new chapter” in the company’s history.

Some analysts urged patience. Stephen Reitman, an auto industry analyst with Bernstein, wrote in a note to clients: “If Ferrari builds the car, the clients will come. That has been the Ferrari Way. We believe the recipe will continue to work.”

The episode illustrates a genuine strategic split: brands like Rolls-Royce and Ferrari are using electrification as a statement of technical ambition, while rivals such as Lamborghini are moving cautiously, betting that combustion’s emotional theater still has commercial value.

4. Lamborghini Cancelled Its EV — And Feels Vindicated

After the intense backlash following Ferrari’s Luce reveal, Lamborghini’s CEO said cancelling the company’s own EV plans was the correct choice. Lamborghini had originally targeted an all-electric model for 2028 before shelving the plan, citing limited customer appetite for zero-emission supercars.

The Lamborghini position reflects a calculated wager: that high-net-worth buyers for whom a Lamborghini is a statement of identity and sensory experience will not accept a silent drivetrain, at least not yet. The Revuelto — a hybrid V12 — remains Lamborghini’s flagship, combining electric assist with combustion drama rather than replacing one with the other.

The debate between Ferrari and Lamborghini effectively maps the entire luxury segment’s strategic dilemma onto two adjacent factories in the Motor Valley of northern Italy.

5. EVs Have Gone From 0.5% to 25% of Global Car Sales in One Decade

According to the IEA, global EV sales grew from roughly 0.5% of all passenger car sales in 2015 to approximately 20–25% in 2025 — a roughly 45-fold increase in market share in ten years, at an average annual sales growth rate of approximately 45%. The IEA projects global EV sales will reach 23 million units in 2026 and could represent more than 50% of global car sales by 2035.

Several structural barriers have been dismantled along the way. Average usable range has climbed from roughly 100–150 miles a decade ago to 300–450+ miles on many mainstream models, with luxury EVs exceeding 500 miles. Battery pack costs have fallen dramatically, with industry projections pointing to approximately $60 per kWh by 2030. Ultra-fast charging systems (150 kW and above) have cut 80% charge times from over an hour to 15–20 minutes on the best systems.

Critically, this growth is no longer a story only about China, Europe, and the United States. Roughly 60% of 2025’s global EV growth came from markets outside those three regions, with Southeast Asia, Brazil, and other emerging economies posting 30–60% annual growth.

6. China Has Become the World’s EV Factory — But Its Home Market Is Struggling

China’s rise in the EV industry is the most consequential shift in global automotive trade in at least a generation. BYD overtook Tesla in full-year battery-electric vehicle sales for 2025, delivering roughly 2.26 million BEVs versus Tesla’s approximately 1.64 million.

China’s domestic market remains the world’s largest — but the picture is more complicated than the headline numbers suggest. China EV sales fell 13% in the first half of 2026 as subsidy withdrawal hit demand, with only BYD, Xiaomi, and Leapmotor confirmed profitable among China’s 30-plus NEV-focused manufacturers.

Throughout 2025, the profit margin for China’s auto industry plunged to 4.4% and dropped further to a historic low of 3.2% in early 2026, with gross profit per vehicle plummeting to approximately $2,000.

To absorb excess production, Chinese automakers have pivoted aggressively to exports. AlixPartners projects that Chinese brands will export close to 10 million vehicles in 2026, up from 7.1 million in 2025 — a 41% increase that is not simply a tactical response to domestic weakness.

“Chinese automakers are eyeing higher profit margins overseas,” said Ron Zheng, a partner at global consultancy Roland Berger.

The EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs in 2024, citing unfair subsidies. Canada and the United States imposed 100% tariffs. The United States additionally maintains a national-security-based restriction on most Chinese EV software and hardware.

7. Tech Companies Are Now Car Companies — and Changing the Competitive Rules

Xiaomi — the Chinese smartphone maker — invested roughly $1.4 billion to build its own EVs from scratch. The SU7 sedan launched in 2024, with a top variant capable of 0–100 km/h in as little as 1.98 seconds. The company has since launched additional models, with an explicit goal of becoming one of the world’s top five automakers within 15–20 years.

Huawei took a different route — rather than building its own cars, it partners with automakers, supplying HarmonyOS cockpit software, Kirin chips, and autonomous-driving systems, effectively becoming a technology supplier embedded inside traditional manufacturing partners.

Sony formed a joint venture with Honda (the AFEELA brand) to combine Honda’s manufacturing expertise with Sony’s sensing, software, and entertainment technology. Foxconn, Apple’s primary manufacturing partner, has entered through its Foxtron joint venture with Yulon Motor.

The competitive implication is significant: traditional automakers compete on chassis engineering, manufacturing scale, and brand heritage. Technology entrants compete on software, artificial intelligence, connectivity, and ecosystem integration — treating the car as an extension of a smartphone rather than primarily a mechanical object.

8. Legacy Automakers Are Feeling Real Financial Pain — Porsche’s Collapse Is the Starkest Example

Porsche — for years one of the most profitable automakers per vehicle in the world — saw its operating profit margin collapse from 14.1% in 2024 to just 1.1%, squeezed simultaneously by US tariffs and collapsing demand in China from local EV rivals. It represents, in numerical terms, one of the most dramatic margin compressions for a premium automaker in the modern era.

The Bugatti Rimac joint venture — explicitly designed to combine Bugatti’s combustion hypercar expertise with Rimac’s electric mobility engineering — itself became a casualty. In April 2026, Porsche fully exited the joint venture, selling its stakes to a US-led investor consortium as part of a broader cost-cutting push. Volkswagen and Rivian formed a joint venture (up to €4.68 billion) to share EV technology and software platforms — a sign that legacy manufacturers know they cannot build the software-defined car alone.

Detroit’s Big Three — GM, Ford, and Stellantis — have seen their combined global market share fall from 21.4% in 2019 to an estimated 15.7% in 2025, a decline widely attributed to China’s EV rise and the United States’ comparatively slower EV transition.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in the research and development division. YANGWANG is a brand that does not recognise the impossible.” — Stella Li, Executive Vice President, BYD

“Ultimately many fans are disappointed that Ferrari is embracing the EV concept, believing it dilutes the supercar brand, which has modelled itself around classic design and raw, combustion-engine power.” — Michael Field, Chief Equity Strategist, Morningstar

“Chinese automakers are eyeing higher profit margins overseas.” — Ron Zheng, Partner, Roland Berger

“We need to bear in mind that true innovation does not look for immediate consensus, nor does it stem from it.” — Benedetto Vigna, CEO, Ferrari, responding to Luce criticism via LinkedIn

“If Ferrari builds the car, the clients will come. That has been the Ferrari Way. We believe the recipe will continue to work.” — Stephen Reitman, Auto Industry Analyst, Bernstein

WHAT’S NEXT

The IEA projects global EV sales will reach 23 million units in 2026 — 28% of total car sales — with the milestone of EVs representing over 50% of global car sales expected around 2035 if current trends hold.

Ferrari customer deliveries for the Luce are scheduled to begin from the fourth quarter of 2026; initial demand will be closely watched by investors who remain sceptical after the launch-day share price drop.

Trade friction between China and Western markets is expected to intensify as Chinese automakers approach 10 million export units in 2026 — nearly double the 5.79 million exported in 2025. Canada is currently reviewing its tariff structure; EU and US policy positions remain under active political debate.

Solid-state battery commercial deployment — promised by Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai for 2026–2028 — would represent the next step-change in EV range and charging speed if timelines hold.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line: The electric vehicle transition has moved from a policy experiment to an industrial fait accompli — and a Chinese-built, battery-powered hypercar now holds the speed record that Bugatti guarded for six years, for roughly one-eighth the price. The real battle is no longer about whether EVs will replace petrol cars. It is about which companies, and which countries, will control the new industry — and the financial wreckage accumulating at legacy brands like Porsche, and the brutal profitability squeeze inside China itself, makes clear that this transition will leave few players untouched on either side of the divide.

Sources: IEA Global EV Outlook 2025/2026; BYD official press release (Papenburg record); Rimac Newsroom; CNBC; Fortune; AlixPartners 23rd Annual Global Automotive Outlook; Rest of World; EV Central; Zecar; Evo; Robb Report; Car and Driver; Roland Berger; China Passenger Car Association (CPCA); Automobility; TechTimes. All data current as of August 2026.