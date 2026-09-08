Kwara Fadama CARES pledges partnership with AFAN

Key Points:

• Fadama CARES will work with AFAN on agricultural inputs and other interventions.

• The partnership aims to improve farmers’ participation and ensure projects reach rural communities.

• AFAN says it will mobilise farmers and support climate smart agriculture initiatives.

Main Story

The Kwara State Fadama Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus Programme has begun discussions with the All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria on how to improve farmers’ access to agricultural interventions.

The State Project Coordinator, Dr Busari Isiaka, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin when he received the newly inaugurated state executive of AFAN.

Isiaka said the programme would maintain an open working relationship with the association, particularly in mobilising farmers and creating awareness about Fadama CARES activities.

He said closer engagement with organised farmers would help the programme understand beneficiaries’ needs and improve participation in agricultural development initiatives.

The coordinator also called on the new AFAN leadership to strengthen unity among farmers and cooperate with other agricultural groups in the state, including the State Federated Fadama Community Association.

He urged the association to mobilise its members for the next distribution of agricultural inputs and assets.

Isiaka also acknowledged the state government’s investment in agriculture, including its recent distribution of inputs and assets to farmers.

AFAN State Treasurer, Mr Funsho Afolayan, said the association’s membership cuts across 28 commodity groups, including arable crops, livestock, tree crops and trade crops.

According to him, AFAN’s structures extend from the national level to wards, giving it a network through which farmers can be reached.

Afolayan said the association was prepared to use that structure to work with Fadama CARES and improve the delivery of agricultural benefits to rural farmers.

He added that AFAN also serves as a link between farmers and government, contributes to agricultural policy discussions and supports training in climate smart farming practices.

The Issues

The proposed collaboration is focused on improving the delivery of agricultural interventions to farmers, particularly at the grassroots.

AFAN’s structure across commodity groups and administrative levels provides a channel for farmer mobilisation, while Fadama CARES has committed to engaging the association on project activities and beneficiary sensitisation.

What’s Being Said

“Farmers are a major factor in the success of agricultural development programmes.” – Dr Busari Isiaka, Kwara Fadama CARES State Project Coordinator

“Effective collaboration with farmers’ associations will enhance participation and ensure interventions are more responsive to beneficiaries’ needs,” he said. – Dr Busari Isiaka, Kwara Fadama CARES State Project Coordinator

What’s Next

Fadama CARES will engage AFAN on farmer mobilisation and sensitisation ahead of project activities, including the forthcoming distribution exercise.

Bottom Line

Kwara Fadama CARES plans to work with AFAN to improve farmer participation and the delivery of agricultural interventions to rural beneficiaries.