Davido to stage “Oriadé’ show in Paris

By Annette Ikponmwonba | August 19, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, will perform at an “Oriadé” show in Paris, France.

The event is scheduled for August 22, 2026.

The show, tagged “Oriadé: Une Nuit Royale à Paris,” will take place at Gate Club Paris.

Davido will perform alongside Ecool, Lass, Uncle Dee, Drozzy, HSBO and MC Moya.

The event will feature Afrobeats, rap, R&B, dancehall and other African music genres.

The Paris performance follows the release of Davido’s latest album, “Oriadé.”

Main Story

Nigerian Afrobeats icon David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to stage a live performance titled “Oriadé” in Paris, France, on August 22, 2026, Davido announced the event on Tuesday through his Instagram Story, where he shared the promotional flyer for the show, The event, tagged “Oriadé: Une Nuit Royale à Paris,” is scheduled to hold at Gate Club Paris, 2 Place de la Porte Maillot, from midnight to 6 a.m, Davido will perform alongside other artistes and entertainers, including Ecool, Lass, Uncle Dee, Drozzy, HSBO and MC Moya.

The Issues

The Paris show forms part of Davido’s activities following the release of his latest album, “Oriadé, The event also highlights the continued international reach of Nigerian Afrobeats, with the Paris performance bringing together different African music styles and audiences, The show is expected to provide fans in Paris with an opportunity to experience the new project in a live setting.

What’s Being Said

Davido announced the performance through social media, sharing details of the event and its promotional material with his followers, The announcement has generated reactions from fans on social media, with anticipation building ahead of the August 22 performance.

What’s Next

Davido is expected to continue promotional activities around “Oriadé” as he connects with fans internationally, The Paris performance will be another opportunity for the singer to showcase the album and strengthen its presence among international audiences.

Bottom Line

Davido is set to bring his “Oriadé” project to Paris on August 22 with a live show featuring several other entertainers. The event comes as the Afrobeats star continues promoting his latest album and expanding his connection with fans outside Nigeria.