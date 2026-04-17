Europe faces six-week jet fuel countdown as Iranian blockade persists

Keypoints

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warns that Europe has “maybe six weeks” of jet fuel stocks remaining due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

warns that Europe has “maybe six weeks” of jet fuel stocks remaining due to the effective closure of the by Iran. European jet fuel prices hit a record $1,838 per tonne in April, more than doubling since the onset of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

in April, more than doubling since the onset of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict. Analysts identify the United States and Nigeria (specifically the Dangote Refinery) as the primary alternative suppliers scrambled to replace the 75% Middle East import reliance.

(specifically the Dangote Refinery) as the primary alternative suppliers scrambled to replace the 75% Middle East import reliance. Airlines for Europe has requested that fuel-related cancellations be classified as “extraordinary circumstances” to exempt carriers from passenger compensation payouts.

has requested that fuel-related cancellations be classified as “extraordinary circumstances” to exempt carriers from passenger compensation payouts. If the blockade continues, select European airports could face physical shortages and flight cancellations as early as June 2026.

Main Story

The global aviation industry is bracing for a summer of “demand destruction” as the energy fallout from the Middle East war reaches a critical tipping point.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned this week that Europe is rapidly depleting its jet fuel inventories. With the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most vital energy artery—blocked by Iran for over six weeks, the 75% of jet fuel that Europe typically sources from the Gulf has vanished, sending shockwaves through the 32 IEA member countries.

While the UK government insists that current supplies remain stable, the industry is already feeling the financial squeeze. EasyJet reported an additional £25 million in fuel costs for March alone, despite having hedged 75% of its requirements.

The IEA report suggests that even a massive surge in exports from the U.S. and Nigeria will only fill half the supply gap. Without a diplomatic breakthrough or a radical increase in “replacement cargoes” from alternative hubs, smaller European airports may be forced to grounded flights to prioritize major hubs like London Heathrow.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the refining-dependency loop; major exporters like South Korea, India, and China cannot help Europe because their own refineries are starved of the Middle Eastern crude needed to produce jet fuel. Authorities must solve the problem of regulatory rigidities, as airlines fear that standard passenger compensation rules (EU261) could bankrupt them if mass cancellations occur due to fuel shortages.

Furthermore, there is a logistical-lag risk; even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens today, it would take five to six weeks for the supply chain to normalize, potentially missing the peak summer travel window. To keep the continent moving, EU leaders must now decide whether to release emergency strategic oil reserves or drastically reduce non-essential air travel.

What’s Being Said

“Physical shortages may emerge at select airports, resulting in flight cancellations and demand destruction,” the IEA stated in its monthly report.

stated in its monthly report. Amaar Khan of Argus Media warned that even a resumption of supply won’t prevent a “run-up to the summer travel peak” shortage.

What’s Next

The European Commission President is scheduled to announce a suite of emergency energy measures next week to address the looming June tipping point.

is scheduled to announce a suite of emergency energy measures next week to address the looming June tipping point. Airlines are expected to significantly raise ticket prices or introduce “war surcharges” to offset the $1,838 per tonne fuel benchmark.

are expected to significantly raise ticket prices or introduce “war surcharges” to offset the $1,838 per tonne fuel benchmark. Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery is anticipated to increase its jet fuel exports to Europe, potentially reaching record volumes of 80,000+ bpd to bridge the gap.

is anticipated to increase its jet fuel exports to Europe, potentially reaching record volumes of 80,000+ bpd to bridge the gap. A formal decision on compensation rules is expected from EU regulators, determining if fuel shortages qualify as “extraordinary circumstances” for airlines.

Bottom Line The aviation world is flying on a thinning tank. With six weeks until a potential June shutdown, Europe’s summer travel season now depends entirely on whether the U.S. and Nigeria can pump fast enough to outpace an Iranian blockade.