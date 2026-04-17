Odu’a and Elektron partner for 50MW power plant in Ikeja

Keypoints

Odu’a Investment Company Limited and Elektron Energy have signed a joint venture to develop a 50-megawatt (MW) gas-fired Independent Power Plant (IPP) .

and have signed a joint venture to develop a . The facility will be located at the former Cocoa Industries Limited (CIL) Complex within the Ogba Industrial Estate in Ikeja, Lagos.

within the Ogba Industrial Estate in Ikeja, Lagos. The project aims to provide dedicated, reliable electricity directly to industrial and commercial users, bypassing the unstable national grid.

directly to industrial and commercial users, bypassing the unstable national grid. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been established to combine Elektron’s technical expertise with Odu’a’s regional investment platform.

has been established to combine Elektron’s technical expertise with Odu’a’s regional investment platform. The IPP is designed as a decentralized power solution to eliminate the need for costly and inefficient self-generation by factories in the Ogba cluster.

Main Story

A major boost for Nigeria’s industrial heartbeat is underway as Odu’a Investment and Elektron Energy officially move to solve the energy crisis in one of Lagos’ most critical corridors.

The two firms signed a landmark partnership on Thursday at Western House, Lagos, to build a 50MW gas-fired power plant. By focusing on “embedded generation,” the project will deliver electricity directly to the Ogba Industrial Estate, ensuring that factories and commercial hubs can operate 24/7 without the frequent interruptions associated with the national power grid.

Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment, described the project as a “strategic catalyst” for the revitalization of the Southwest’s industrial base.

The initiative reflects a broader shift in Nigeria’s energy sector toward localized, privately financed infrastructure. By targeting specific industrial clusters, the partnership intends to lower operational costs for businesses, thereby making Nigerian-made goods more competitive in the global market.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the gas-supply-consistency gap; while the plant is gas-fired, its reliability depends on a steady supply of natural gas, which has faced pipeline disruptions in the past. Authorities must solve the problem of regulatory alignment, as the project must navigate the evolving rules of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regarding embedded generation and state-level electricity markets. Furthermore, there is a transmission-loss risk; even with a dedicated IPP, the local distribution infrastructure within the Ogba estate must be modernized to handle the 50MW load efficiently. To achieve “industrial renewal,” the SPV must ensure that the pricing of this premium power remains affordable compared to the current costs of diesel-powered self-generation.

What’s Being Said

“This landmark project represents a significant step… to invest in critical infrastructure that drives economic growth,” stated Otunba Bimbo Ashiru .

. Mr. Tola Talabi, CEO of Elektron, emphasized that power is “enabling infrastructure,” not just a standalone product, designed to deliver power where it is needed most.

What’s Next

Construction of the 50MW facility is expected to commence following the finalization of the SPV’s technical and environmental audits.

is expected to commence following the finalization of the SPV’s technical and environmental audits. Energy-purchase agreements (EPAs) are anticipated to be signed with major industrial off-takers within the Ikeja and Ogba clusters by late 2026.

(EPAs) are anticipated to be signed with major industrial off-takers within the Ikeja and Ogba clusters by late 2026. Lagos State Government may provide further regulatory support as part of its drive to become an independent electricity market hub under the new constitutional amendments.

may provide further regulatory support as part of its drive to become an independent electricity market hub under the new constitutional amendments. Phase two of the project could see the capacity expanded beyond 50MW if the initial rollout successfully stabilizes the Ogba industrial corridor.

Bottom Line The Ogba IPP is a practical blueprint for the future of Nigerian energy: targeted, privately funded, and built for productivity. By decoupling a major industrial hub from a struggling national grid, Odu’a and Elektron are proving that the path to economic growth is paved with reliable volts.