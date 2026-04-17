Nigeria aviation crisis: Flights could stop Monday – 2 days before the government’s emergency meeting

Bizwatch Intelligence Desk

Nigeria’s airline operators have set a Monday shutdown deadline – and the government’s emergency meeting isn’t until Wednesday. BizWatch maps the four scenarios that will decide whether flights take off.

Update: new developments as of April 17

The story has moved significantly since the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) issued its April 14 shutdown notice. Three critical new elements are now in play.

First, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo has formally responded. In a letter dated April 16 and addressed directly to AON President Abdulmunaf Sarina, Keyamo acknowledged the full scale of the crisis, formally placing the weight of the Presidency’s attention on the matter. Second, he has convened an emergency stakeholders’ meeting for Wednesday, April 22. Third, MEMAN, the fuel marketers’ body at the centre of the pricing controversy has broken its silence and disputed the ₦3,300 per litre figure cited by airlines, suggesting the market average is approximately ₦1,000 lower.

These three developments together reshape the crisis calculus. But they do not resolve it.

The situation

Jet A1 aviation fuel has surged from ₦900 per litre as of February 28, 2026, to ₦3,300 per litre by mid-April, an increase of more than 300 per cent within weeks. The AON, which groups approximately a dozen domestic carriers, has described the spike as ‘astronomical and artificial,’ noting that international crude oil prices rose by only about 30 percent during the same period. That 10-to-1 divergence between local jet fuel pricing and global crude benchmarks is the factual foundation of the AON’s case against marketers.

Aviation fuel now accounts for more than 40 percent of airline operating costs in Nigeria — significantly above the global average of 20 to 25 percent, and among the highest cost ratios on the African continent. The AON’s April 14 letter was explicit: airline revenues are no longer sufficient to cover fuel costs alone, before any other operating expense is counted. One airline has already grounded all operations since March 13, 2026 – a fact the AON cited as evidence that the threat is not hypothetical.

The government’s dilemma: a meeting scheduled after the deadline

The most analytically significant development in this crisis is not that the government has responded, rather it is when the response lands relative to the deadline.

Keyamo’s emergency meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22. The AON’s deadline is Monday, April 20. The government’s own crisis resolution mechanism is two days late by design or by accident and the distinction matters enormously. If airlines honour the April 20 deadline and ground flights, the April 22 meeting becomes a post-disruption damage-control exercise, not a preventive one. If airlines agree to stand down pending the meeting, the government will have successfully deferred the confrontation, but without offering anything concrete on price.

Keyamo’s letter walked a careful line: it commended airline operators for their ‘resilience, professionalism, and steadfast commitment,’ acknowledged the severity of the operating environment, but then made two requests of the airlines, not of the marketers.

He urged carriers to exercise restraint on fare increases, and separately appealed for reconsideration of the planned shutdown. Notably, the letter contained no directive to MEMAN, no announced price intervention, and no regulatory enforcement action. The Federal Government formally acknowledged the crisis while placing the burden of de-escalation on the aggrieved party.

MEMAN, meanwhile, has disputed the ₦3,300 per litre figure cited by airlines, suggesting the actual market average is approximately ₦1,000 per litre lower. The marketers’ body attributed the global price surge to supply disruptions caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis and the impact on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. MEMAN did not directly address the 10-to-1 divergence between its price increases and global crude benchmarks.

THE NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

Indicator Figure Jet A1 price (Feb 28, 2026) ₦900 per litre Jet A1 price (April 15, 2026) ₦3,300 per litre (AON figure) MEMAN-disputed average ~₦2,300 per litre Percentage increase (AON claim) Over 300% Global crude oil price increase (same period) ~30% Fuel’s share of airline operating costs Over 40% Nigeria daily jet fuel consumption (March) ~2.1 million litres Airlines already grounded At least one (since March 13) Shutdown deadline Monday, April 20, 2026 Government emergency meeting Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Scenario analysis: four paths to Monday and beyond

With the Keyamo letter now in the public domain, the crisis has entered a new phase — one defined by whether the AON will accept a government pledge of eventual action as sufficient grounds to stand down before a concrete price concession is secured. BizWatch identifies four plausible scenarios.

Scenario 1 Most likely (~45%) Airlines accept Keyamo’s appeal and stand down pending the April 22 meeting, in exchange for a government commitment to an interim price band or regulatory ceiling on Jet A1. Flights continue on Monday under strain. The April 22 meeting produces a negotiated midpoint — likely somewhere between ₦1,500 and ₦2,000 per litre — that is announced as a short-term solution. The structural problem (naira weakness and dollar-denominated fuel imports) remains unresolved but is managed through regulatory optics. This is Nigeria’s standard crisis choreography: escalate publicly, extract a commitment, stage a retreat.

Scenario 2 Likely (~25%) Partial shutdown. Some carriers — particularly smaller, more financially exposed operators — suspend operations on Monday, while larger carriers continue with reduced frequencies. The de facto tiered collapse creates enough disruption to accelerate government action. A price intervention is announced within 48 to 72 hours of Monday’s disruption, framing partial resumption as a ‘resolution.’ The episode damages sector confidence and accelerates the exit of marginal operators already under pressure.

Scenario 3 Possible (~15%) Full shutdown followed by rapid resolution. AON executes the April 20 notice in full, grounding all domestic flights. The political shock of a complete domestic aviation blackout forces an executive-level response within 24 hours — likely a presidential directive on emergency fuel pricing, accompanied by a face-saving MEMAN statement on supply normalisation. Flights resume within a week. The episode exposes the absence of a regulatory pricing framework for aviation fuel and triggers a formal policy review, though implementation timelines remain uncertain.

Scenario 4 Tail risk (~15%) Extended standoff. The government’s April 22 meeting produces no binding price commitment. Airlines maintain the suspension. Marketers resist rollback, citing dollar-denominated procurement costs in a weak-naira environment. The shutdown drags beyond one week, triggering cascading consequences: stranded passengers, disrupted cargo supply chains, airline debt obligations to lessors and financial institutions, and a sharp contraction in domestic route coverage. This scenario is the most economically destructive and the most likely to provoke a regulatory overhaul, but it also reflects the deepest failure of Nigeria’s aviation governance architecture.



Context: The structural crisis beneath the crisis

The 300 percent increase in Jet A1 prices cannot be fully explained by either marketer profiteering or global crude oil movements alone. Nigeria’s aviation sector operates in a naira economy with dollar-denominated costs. Jet fuel is imported and priced in foreign exchange terms, then converted to naira at rates that have been severely volatile since the CBN’s exchange rate unification in 2023. Part of the ₦900-to-₦3,300 journey reflects genuine forex pass-through costs in a weak-naira environment. But the 10-to-1 divergence from global crude oil trends, which MEMAN has not credibly explained, suggests excess margin extraction is occurring alongside legitimate cost pressures.

The IATA projects that African airlines will record a net profit of approximately $200 million in 2026 against a net margin of negative one per cent on average – the thinnest and most fragile outlook of any region globally. Nigerian carriers were already among the most cost-burdened on the continent, with fuel costs exceeding 40 per cent of operations against a global average of 20 to 25 per cent. This crisis did not create fragility. It made pre-existing fragility impossible to ignore.

Nigeria consumed approximately 2.1 million litres of jet fuel per day in March 2026, according to data from the country’s petroleum products regulator. At ₦3,300 per litre, that represents a daily sector fuel bill of approximately ₦6.9 billion, a figure that grows larger every day current pricing holds.

What to watch before Monday

Whether AON issues a formal response to Keyamo’s April 16 letter – acceptance of the government’s appeal to stand down, or reaffirmation of the April 20 deadline, will be the single most important signal before the weekend.

Whether MEMAN makes a public statement on pricing by Saturday. Silence through the weekend significantly raises the probability of a Scenario 2 or 3 outcome.

Whether the Presidency issues a directive through the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to impose a temporary pricing ceiling on Jet A1 ahead of the April 22 meeting.

Whether additional carriers announce pre-emptive flight cancellations or schedule reductions for Monday – a signal that the shutdown is being executed in stages rather than as a single coordinated action.

Whether the April 22 meeting agenda includes a binding price mechanism or remains at the level of stakeholder dialogue without a regulatory enforcement backstop.

The bottom line

The government has blinked, but has not yet conceded. Keyamo’s April 16 letter is a political acknowledgement that the AON’s threat is credible, but it offers no concrete price relief and schedules the resolution mechanism two days past the point of no return. The critical question before Monday is whether the AON will accept a promise in exchange for standing down, or whether it will allow the deadline to hold as the only leverage it possesses. Nigeria’s aviation sector does not have the institutional architecture to absorb this crisis slowly. Every day at ₦3,300 per litre is a day that financially marginal carriers edge closer to the exit. A shutdown, even a short one, will not merely inconvenience travellers but will further accelerate the structural contraction of Nigeria’s aviation industry.