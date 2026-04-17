CBN introduces NOFR as Nigeria’s new money market benchmark

By BizWatch Nigeria Finance Desk | April 17, 2026

Key Points

CBN launches Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) as benchmark

New rate aims to improve transparency and monetary policy transmission

Nigeria aligns with global standards like SOFR, SONIA, and €STR

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA), has introduced the Nigerian Overnight Financing Rate (NOFR) as the country’s new benchmark for the money market.

The benchmark, announced in an official statement, is designed to standardise short-term interest rate pricing, enhance transparency, and strengthen the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission across Nigeria’s financial system.

NOFR reflects overnight funding costs among financial institutions and is expected to improve price discovery, risk management, and investor confidence. The CBN noted that the initiative aligns Nigeria with global financial systems that have adopted similar benchmarks, including the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) in the United States and the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) in the United Kingdom.

The introduction follows a stakeholder engagement held on February 27, 2026, where market participants formally adopted the benchmark. With regulatory approvals secured, NOFR is now operational, with the CBN acting as administrator responsible for governance and publication.

Separately, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso reaffirmed Nigeria’s reform trajectory during engagements at the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, highlighting improvements in FX market operations, liquidity management, and banking supervision.

What’s Being Said

“NOFR will enhance transparency, strengthen monetary policy transmission, and deepen Nigeria’s money market,” the CBN said in its statement.

Governor Olayemi Cardoso added: “Nigeria remains a pivotal economy on the continent, with substantial regional spillovers and a critical role in the economic stability of West and Central Africa.”

Financial analyst Bismarck Rewane noted: “Benchmark reforms like NOFR are critical for building investor trust and aligning Nigeria with global financial architecture.”

What’s Next

CBN will begin regular publication and monitoring of NOFR

Financial institutions are expected to integrate NOFR into pricing models

Further reforms in money market instruments and derivatives may follow

The Bottom Line:

The launch of NOFR marks a structural upgrade of Nigeria’s financial system, positioning the country within global benchmark standards. Its success, however, will depend on adoption depth and consistency in policy execution.