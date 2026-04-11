Cost of Building Materials in Nigeria 2026: Full Price List and What It Means for Homebuilders

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 10, 2026

Key Points

Building a standard three-bedroom bungalow in Nigeria now typically exceeds ₦10 million, with total costs in many cases rising toward ₦15–20 million

Cement, steel, and aggregates remain the biggest cost drivers, with prices rising sharply due to inflation, FX pressures, and logistics costs

Material prices vary widely by location, supplier, and quality, making pre-project budgeting and professional consultation essential

Developers and individuals are increasingly adjusting designs, sourcing strategies, and timelines to cope with rising construction costs

Main Story

The cost of building materials in Nigeria in 2026 has surged to levels that are reshaping how individuals and developers approach construction projects, with a standard three-bedroom bungalow now requiring well over ₦10 million to complete.

At the center of this cost escalation is cement, which remains the single most critical input in construction. A 50kg bag of cement currently averages between ₦9,000 and ₦12,500 depending on brand and location, though some markets report prices as high as ₦15,000 in early 2026.

Steel reinforcement materials have also seen significant price increases. Iron rods, essential for structural integrity, now command substantially higher prices compared to previous years, driven by both local demand and global commodity trends.

Beyond these primary inputs, the cost of aggregates such as granite and sand has climbed sharply. Granite, for instance, now ranges between ₦450,000 and ₦660,000 per truckload in many parts of the country, while sharp sand can cost up to ₦150,000 per trip depending on proximity to quarries and transportation costs.

Cement (50kg bag)

Dangote: ₦11,000–₦12,500

BUA: ₦10,800–₦12,000

Lafarge: ₦11,500–₦13,000 (Full trailer loads may attract ₦500–₦1,000 discounts per bag.)

Steel Reinforcement Rods (per tonne)

8–10 mm: ₦1.00 million–₦1.07 million

12 mm: ₦1.05 million–₦1.10 million

16 mm: ₦1.05 million–₦1.07 million

20–25 mm: ₦1.07 million–₦1.30 million (Individual 12 m lengths now cost several thousand naira each; binding wire rolls remain around ₦5,500–₦6,800.)

Aggregates

Sharp coarse sand (20-ton tipper): ₦70,000–₦150,000

Granite (3/4 inch or 1/2 inch, 30-ton truck): ₦450,000–₦660,000

Stone dust / quarry dust (20–30 tons): ₦130,000–₦330,000

Blocks

9-inch vibrated: ₦650–₦1,300

6-inch vibrated: ₦600–₦1,100

Hand-mould variants: ₦600–₦700

Roofing

Aluminium long-span (0.45–0.70 mm): ₦1,900–₦3,100 per metre (or higher for premium gauges)

Stone-coated tiles: ₦4,800–₦7,000 per square metre

Other Key Items (approximate retail)

Marine plywood (3/4 inch): ₦15,000–₦25,000 per sheet

Hardwood (2×4): ₦350–₦550 per length

Casement/sliding aluminium windows (600×600 mm): ₦4,000–₦10,500 depending on type and glazing

Flush doors: ₦5,000–₦20,000

Burglary-proof grilles: ₦2,000–₦13,000 per standard size

Breakdown: Cost to Build a Standard 3-Bedroom Bungalow (2026 estimates)

Using current material rates and moderate finishes, a typical single-storey 3-bedroom bungalow in Lagos or major southern cities now costs:

Foundation to DPC: ₦2.0 million–₦3.0 million Blockwork to roof level: ₦2.0 million–₦3.0 million Roofing (trusses, sheets, installation): ₦4.0 million–₦6.0 million Windows, doors and burglary proof: ₦2.5 million–₦4.0 million Electrical and plumbing: ₦1.8 million–₦2.7 million Finishing (plastering, tiling, painting, POP): ₦3.5 million–₦5.5 million Borehole, septic tank, fence and external works: ₦3.0 million–₦5.0 million

The cumulative effect of these increases is reflected in the total cost of building. A breakdown of a typical three-bedroom bungalow shows:

Foundation to DPC: ₦1.8M – ₦2.5M

Blockwork to roof level: ₦1.5M – ₦2.2M

Roofing: ₦3.5M – ₦5.5M

Finishing: ₦3M – ₦4.5M

Other components (plumbing, electrical, fencing, borehole): ₦4M+ combined

This brings total construction costs to approximately ₦15 million to ₦30 million in many real-world scenarios, particularly in urban centres like Lagos and Abuja.

Despite these pressures, construction activity has not stalled. Many Nigerians continue to build, albeit with adjusted expectations, phased construction timelines, or alternative material sourcing strategies.

The Issues

1. Inflation and Currency Pressure

Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment remains a primary driver of construction costs. Persistent inflation has increased the cost of locally produced materials, while exchange rate volatility continues to inflate the price of imported inputs such as fittings, tiles, and specialized construction components.

2. Logistics and Energy Costs

Transportation plays a major role in material pricing. Rising fuel prices have significantly increased the cost of moving heavy materials like sand, granite, and cement from production sites to construction locations, especially in inland or remote areas.

3. Supply-Demand Imbalance

Demand for housing continues to outpace supply, particularly in urban areas. This imbalance has placed sustained pressure on key materials like cement and steel, contributing to periodic price spikes.

4. Import Dependence

While Nigeria produces some core materials domestically, the construction sector still relies heavily on imports for finishing materials and specialized components. This dependency exposes the sector to global price shocks and foreign exchange constraints.

What’s Being Said

Industry analysts and market observers consistently point to structural economic factors as the root cause of rising construction costs in Nigeria.

Reports from leading Nigerian business publications highlight that developers are increasingly concerned about the sustainability of current pricing trends, particularly as project budgets continue to expand beyond initial estimates.

Construction professionals, including quantity surveyors and project managers, have also emphasized the importance of detailed cost planning, noting that inaccurate budgeting is now one of the leading causes of project delays and abandonment.

Meanwhile, suppliers in the building materials market indicate that fluctuating input costs and transportation expenses make it difficult to maintain stable pricing, leading to frequent adjustments across the value chain.

What’s Next

Policy and FX Stability: Any improvement in exchange rate stability could ease pressure on imported materials and reduce overall construction costs

Any improvement in exchange rate stability could ease pressure on imported materials and reduce overall construction costs Local Production Expansion: Increased domestic production of cement, steel, and finishing materials may help moderate prices over time

Increased domestic production of cement, steel, and finishing materials may help moderate prices over time Shift to Alternative Materials: Builders may increasingly adopt cost-effective alternatives and modular construction techniques

Builders may increasingly adopt cost-effective alternatives and modular construction techniques Professional Cost Planning: Greater reliance on quantity surveyors and structured budgeting is expected as cost volatility persists

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Building in Nigeria in 2026 is no longer just a construction exercise — it is a financial strategy. With material costs at historic highs and volatility still present, successful projects will depend less on ambition and more on planning discipline, sourcing efficiency, and economic timing.