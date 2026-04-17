FCCPC denies ban on airtime borrowing, data advances

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 17, 2026

Key Points

FCCPC says it did not ban airtime borrowing or data advance services

Commission attributes disruptions to non-compliance by telecom operators

DEON Regulations target abusive practices and improve transparency in digital lending

Main Story

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has denied claims that it banned airtime borrowing and data advance services in Nigeria, describing the reports as false and misleading.

In a statement issued Friday, the Commission clarified that it had not issued any directive prohibiting telecom-based value-added services, following widespread reports suggesting otherwise. According to the FCCPC, any disruption experienced by users stems from compliance failures by service providers, not regulatory prohibition.

The Commission explained that its intervention in the sector is rooted in the Digital Economy and Online Lending (DEON) Consumer Protection Regulations introduced in July 2025. These regulations were implemented in response to a surge in consumer complaints, including opaque pricing structures, unexplained deductions, and aggressive loan recovery tactics.

Under the framework, operators are required to register formally, ensure transparent disclosure of fees and terms, establish consumer complaint mechanisms, and adhere to data protection standards. The FCCPC also flagged concerns about anti-competitive practices, particularly exclusionary arrangements involving foreign technical partners in the telecom sector.

Affected operators were initially given a 90-day compliance window, later extended to January 5, 2026. However, the Commission noted that several providers failed to meet the requirements within the extended timeline.

What’s Being Said

“The Commission has not prohibited airtime borrowing or data advance services, and no directive was issued preventing consumers from accessing lawful telecom value-added services,” the FCCPC stated.

“Any temporary suspension or restriction should be understood as a business or compliance decision by those operators, not a ban imposed by the FCCPC,” the statement added.

An independent telecom analyst, Kunle Adeyemi, said: “What we are seeing is a regulatory tightening of a previously loosely governed segment. Operators who fail to align will naturally face operational disruptions.”

What’s Next

FCCPC is expected to intensify enforcement against non-compliant operators

Telecom providers may restructure partnerships to meet regulatory requirements

Further regulatory coordination with NCC and financial authorities is likely

The Bottom Line:

The FCCPC’s clarification shifts responsibility squarely onto telecom operators, reinforcing a broader regulatory push to clean up Nigeria’s digital lending ecosystem. Compliance—not prohibition—is now the defining issue shaping service availability.