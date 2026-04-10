After every attack, We mourn. Then nothing. This is the real crisis

By Oputah David Michael

There is something deeply unsettling about how quickly tragedy has become routine in Nigeria. Two weeks. That’s all it took for the country to rack up a grim list of coordinated attacks, mass killings, abductions, and even military losses. From Plateau to Kaduna, Benue to Niger, and up to Borno, the pattern is painfully familiar: communities attacked, lives lost, statements issued, and then, SILENCE. Until the next one.

And this time, it happened during Easter. A period that is supposed to symbolize sacrifice, renewal, and hope instead became a theatre of violence. Palm Sunday attacks in Jos. Easter Sunday killings in Kaduna. Entire communities in Benue and Niger overrun. Even the military, the supposed last line of defense, was not spared, with the loss of a General in Borno.

This is not random. It is not isolated. It is coordinated, emboldened, and increasingly brazen.

What makes it worse is not just the violence itself, but the predictability of the response. After every attack, we hear the same language: “condemnation,” “investigation,” “no stone will be left unturned.” Yet somehow, the stones remain firmly in place.

There is a growing sense that the country is stuck in a loop of mourning without accountability. And this is where the real frustration lies.

Because beyond the condolences and press statements, there is little evidence of deterrence. No visible urgency in prevention. No consistent justice. Instead, what we often hear are conversations around rehabilitation, reintegration, and “understanding” the perpetrators. While those conversations may have a place in long-term conflict resolution, they feel deeply misplaced when victims have barely been buried.

It creates a dangerous perception: that the state is quicker to rationalize violence than to punish it. And perception, in a fragile security environment, is everything.

The fact is: when attacks continue at this frequency and scale, it signals to perpetrators that there are little to no consequences. It signals to citizens that their safety is negotiable. And it signals to the world that Nigeria is struggling to maintain control over its own security architecture.

This is no longer just a security issue. It is a credibility crisis. Because what exactly are Nigerians supposed to believe at this point? It’s becoming harder to hold on to those assurances when the evidence points in the opposite direction.

And if the country continues down this path where violence is frequent and responses are predictable then what we are dealing with is not just insecurity; it is normalization of insecurity. And that should worry all of us.

Ward Rounds

One-Party State & The Wike–Okinbaloye Feud

The exchange between Wike and Okinbaloye may have started as media drama, but it exposed something deeper. Suggesting that Nigeria could drift into a one-party state is not extreme; it is a legitimate political concern in any democracy. The reaction, however, was far more extreme than the comment itself.

Words matter, especially from those in power. Even when clarified, statements that hint at violence against the press are dangerous in a country already struggling with institutional trust. Nigeria must remain a competitive democracy, not just in structure, but in spirit.

President Tinubu’s Visit to Jos

Presidential visits after tragedies are symbolic, but symbolism without substance can feel hollow. While the promise of AI-powered surveillance sounds forward-looking, it raises questions about execution and sustainability, especially in a country still grappling with basic infrastructure challenges.

The criticism around the brevity of the visit and the optics at the airport only added to the perception that the moment lacked depth. In situations like this, presence must feel intentional, not obligatory. Sometimes, less visibility and more action might carry more weight.

US Embassy Warning & Authorized Departure

When a foreign government begins scaling down its presence due to security concerns, it sends a loud signal, not just to its citizens, but to investors, partners, and the global community. A Level 4 advisory across many states is not routine; it reflects serious concern.

The bigger question is what this means for Nigeria’s global perception and internal confidence. If external actors are this cautious, how should citizens feel? And more importantly, what is being done to reverse that narrative?

INEC, APC, and Wike Controversy

Trust in electoral institutions is fragile and once shaken, it is difficult to rebuild. The decision around ADC’s leadership, combined with allegations of political interference, feeds into an already growing suspicion that the playing field is uneven.

Whether or not these claims are valid, perception is already doing damage. In a pre-election climate, neutrality must not only exist, but it must also be seen clearly. Anything less risks deepening political cynicism and disengagement.

World Health Day

World Health Day is meant to spotlight progress and gaps, but in Nigeria, it often feels like a reminder of how much is broken. From underfunded hospitals to the steady migration of medical professionals, the system is under strain from all sides.

And yet, in the absence of structure, amazing voices like Aproko Doctor are stepping in, educating, guiding, and filling critical gaps (Nkechi’s personal doctor). It says a lot about both the resilience of Nigerians and the failure of the system. Kudos to all health workers in Nigeria. Heroes, all of you!

David is a respected Media and Communications Consultant in Nigeria. He has a first degree in Mass Communication and 2 Master degrees (Organisational Behaviour and Mass Communication). He is a Bloomberg-trained financial journalist (BMIA) and a participant in the Media Innovation Programme (MIP) at the University of Johannesburg, South Africa and the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.