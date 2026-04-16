Thursday Chronicles: Surviving the ‘data is life’ illusion

Hello, my fellow Netizens! Welcome back to the weekly gathering of people who are currently contemplating whether to buy data or buy food. It’s a tough decision, isn’t it? Like choosing between breathing and blinking. Whether or not you’re reading this with your last megabytes — we appreciate the sacrifice. Pull up a virtual chair, check your background usage, and let’s gist.

There is a specific kind of internal panic that hits you when you’re in the middle of a heated X (Twitter) argument, a high-stakes Zoom call, or finally getting to the good part of a Netflix movie, and that notification pops up: “You have used 90% of your data bundle.” You freeze. Time slows down. You start frantically closing all your apps as if that will somehow “un-use” the data. The internet in Nigeria is like a toxic relationship: we can’t live without it, but it’s constantly leaving us empty and wanting more.

We remember the days when 1GB was a “big deal” and could last you a week. Now, that same 1GB disappears faster than your salary on the first of the month. You’ll be there, scrolling through Instagram, thinking you’re only consuming “vibes and inshaAllah,” but your network provider is behind the scenes, counting every megabyte of that high-definition video as a personal insult to your bank account. You have to ask yourself: “Did I accidentally watch a documentary on ‘How Data is Made’?”

The struggle of staying connected in Nigeria is a shared national experience that should probably be a subject in the JAMB exam. You become an unofficial network engineer, developing highly sophisticated survival skills.

You know exactly which corner of your room has the 4G signal (and you will defend that spot with your life).

You’ve mastered the “Switch to 3G” tactic to save your last 100MB, even if it means browsing at the speed of a tired snail.

You are not above begging: “Please, just 5MB to check my mail?”

Let’s not even talk about the “Unlimited Data” plans. That’s the greatest Nigerian modern myth since “the snake ate the money.” “Unlimited” is just a friendly suggestion that you have enough data for some things, but definitely not everything—and certainly not for uploading that large file your boss wants now. You’ll be there, downloading at 1MB/s, and then suddenly, at 9:00 PM, your speed drops to 12kb/s, and you realize you have been throttled. The illusion is shattered. Your data is limited, and your patience is, too.

Yet, despite the frustration, the exorbitant prices, and the “disappearing data” mysteries, we remain resilient. Because we are Nigerians, and we move! We laugh about it on social media, we share memes about “the theft,” and we find creative ways to keep the connection going. We will complain, we will curse the providers, and then… we will subscribe again. Why? Because data is life, even if that life is currently on a “Limited Plan.”

Key Take-Home Points for the Data-Starved

The Illusion of Unlimited: If the word “unlimited” is on the plan, read the fair usage policy. Throttling is real, and it will find you at your point of need.

If the word “unlimited” is on the plan, read the fair usage policy. Throttling is real, and it will find you at your point of need. Background Usage is the Silent Killer: Your phone is a data vampire. Dive into your settings and disable background data usage for apps you rarely use. Turn off auto-updates for everything!

Your phone is a data vampire. Dive into your settings and disable background data usage for apps you rarely use. Turn off auto-updates for everything! The “Zero Data” Skill: Master the art of using your phone with mobile data turned off. It’s a peaceful, focused state that also happens to be free.

Master the art of using your phone with mobile data turned off. It’s a peaceful, focused state that also happens to be free. Network Diversity is Wisdom: Relying on just one SIM card is a risky business. Have a backup network, even if it’s just for emergencies.

Lessons to Live by (Until the Next Subscription)

Prioritize Your Connectivity: Use your data for things that move your life forward (like work, learning, or reading this column). The cat videos can wait.

Use your data for things that move your life forward (like work, learning, or reading this column). The cat videos can wait. Wi-Fi is your BFF: When you find a working, free Wi-Fi, treat it with respect. It is a rare and precious resource.

When you find a working, free Wi-Fi, treat it with respect. It is a rare and precious resource. Offline is a Valid Life Choice: You don’t always need to be connected. Rediscover the joy of reading a physical book, talking to people in person, or just sitting in silence without a data notification.

You don’t always need to be connected. Rediscover the joy of reading a physical book, talking to people in person, or just sitting in silence without a data notification. Keep your Spirit High: The data will finish, but your spirit is unlimited. Don’t let a “connection error” ruin your day.

As this edition of the Chronicles ends, take a moment to breathe. The internet is a blessing and a curse, but you are a survivor. May your data last longer than you expected, may your connection be strong, and may your auto-updates be disabled forever.

See you next Thursday, make sure you have enough data to join the support group! We move again!