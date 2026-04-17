FG digitises academic credential verification to curb fraud, improve efficiency

Key points

Federal Government moves academic credential verification fully online.

New system aims to curb certificate fraud and improve transparency.

Applicants now required to submit documents digitally via official portal.

Main story

The Federal Ministry of Education has announced the full digitisation of the authentication and evaluation of academic credentials, marking a major shift towards transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s education sector.

In a statement issued on April 15, 2026, the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the initiative forms part of the Federal Government’s broader digital transformation agenda.

According to the ministry, the new system automates the entire verification process, ensuring improved data integrity, faster processing, and enhanced support for evidence-based policy decisions.

Under the new framework, all applications for credential authentication and evaluation will be processed exclusively online through the ministry’s official verification portal.

Applicants are required to register on the platform and upload all necessary supporting documents, while academic transcripts must be sent directly by issuing institutions through official email channels.

The ministry emphasised that physical visits for credential verification have been completely eliminated, signalling a transition to a fully digital system.

The issues

Nigeria has long grappled with the challenge of certificate forgery and weak verification processes, which have undermined confidence in academic qualifications both locally and internationally.

Manual verification systems have often been slow, prone to errors, and vulnerable to manipulation, creating loopholes for fraudulent activities.

The shift to digital verification is aimed at closing these gaps while aligning Nigeria’s education system with global best practices in credential management.

What’s being said

The Federal Ministry of Education said the new system would significantly enhance transparency and operational efficiency.

“With the introduction of the new system, all applications… will now be processed strictly online,” the ministry stated.

Officials added that the initiative would not only reduce processing time but also improve the credibility of Nigeria’s academic certification system.

What’s next

The ministry has urged applicants to strictly comply with the new digital procedures to ensure seamless processing.

Educational institutions are also expected to align with the new system by promptly forwarding transcripts through official channels.

The government is likely to expand digital reforms across other areas of the education sector as part of its broader modernisation strategy.

Bottom line

The digitisation of academic credential verification represents a critical step in tackling certificate fraud and modernising Nigeria’s education system. If effectively implemented, the reform could restore trust in academic qualifications and improve efficiency in both local and international verification processes.