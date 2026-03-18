Propaganda vs ballistic missiles: Which is the more dangerous weapon in war?

Written By- Adetokunbo Modupe

At first glance, the answer seems obvious. Ballistic missiles destroy cities. They end lives in seconds. But there’s another weapon—less visible and explosive—that can be just as devastating: information.

WAR IS FOUGHT ON TWO FRONTS

When thinking of war, we imagine fighter jets, submarines, warships, and missiles. However, every modern conflict also involves a different arena:

THE PERCEPTION BATTLE.

Nations don’t just fight to claim territory. They fight to control narratives because the story’s control often determines the outcome.

WHAT IS PROPAGANDA, REALLY?

Propaganda isn’t merely misinformation or distortion of facts. It’s the strategic use of biased, incomplete, or fictional information to sway emotions, decisions, and public opinion. Its aim is not to inform but to persuade—sometimes subtly, sometimes forcefully.

HOW PROPAGANDA FUNCTIONS IN WAR

During conflicts, propaganda acts as a force multiplier, capable of:

– Justifying actions that might otherwise face scrutiny

– Boosting domestic support

– Demoralising foes

– Gaining international sympathy

Common tactics include:

– Exaggerating battlefield victories

– Minimising losses

– Magnifying strength

– Using emotional imagery to incite outrage or loyalty

– Omitting inconvenient truths through selective storytelling

In today’s digital landscape, this is enhanced by:

– Viral content

– Algorithm-driven visibility

– AI-created media and deepfakes

HERE ARE THE THREE PILLARS OF PROPAGANDA

Purpose: To influence belief, justify actions, or mobilise support

Technique: Emotional appeals, repetition, selective truth, symbolism

Context: Politics, war, religion, and social-cultural movements

PROPAGANDA AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

While they may seem similar, propaganda and PR differ: propaganda distorts the truth to advance an agenda, whereas PR relies on credibility, consistency, and transparency. Good PR informs, and fosters trust—bad propaganda erodes it.

PHYSICAL WEAPONS AND PROPAGANDA: WHICH IS MORE DANGEROUS?

A ballistic missile can cause immediate destruction, but propaganda can influence actions leading to deaths, prolong conflicts, deepen divisions, and manipulate beliefs long after the conflict ends, leaving lasting impacts.

FINAL REFLECTION

In modern warfare, the most perilous weapon might not be the explosive one but the one that persuades people that such explosions are justified.

LET’S DISCUSS

Do you believe information warfare now surpasses traditional arms in power?

Where should we draw the line between persuasion and manipulation during conflicts?

This article was written by Adetokunbo Modupe– Chairman/Group CEO at TPT International Ltd / Ideapreneur / Comms Strategist / Storyteller / Reputation risk counsellor / Media entrepreneur