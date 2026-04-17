Washington oil waivers end as India faces energy and farm shocks

Keypoints

The United States is stopping a special deal that let India buy oil from Russia and Iran . This makes it harder for India to get the fuel it needs.

is stopping a special deal that let India buy oil from . This makes it harder for India to get the fuel it needs. India’s Parliament is talking about a big new law to give one-third of government seats to women .

is talking about a big new law to give . Farmers in India are struggling because the war in the Middle East has made fertilizer very expensive and hard to find.

are struggling because the war in the Middle East has made very expensive and hard to find. Air travel in India is facing a “bumpy ride” because planes have to fly longer routes to stay safe from the war, which costs more money.

in India is facing a “bumpy ride” because planes have to fly longer routes to stay safe from the war, which costs more money. India’s economy is at a crossroads as it tries to keep growing while the cost of imported oil and farm supplies goes up.

Main Story

India is currently facing several big challenges all at once. For a long time, the U.S. allowed India to keep buying oil from Russia and Iran despite global sanctions. Now, that permission is being taken away.

Because India is one of the biggest oil users in the world, this “no” from Washington means India has to find new places to buy its fuel very quickly, which is usually more expensive.

At the same time, the country is trying to pass a law that would change how its government looks by making sure more women are in charge. However, there is a catch: the new law says this can only happen after the government redraws the map for where people vote, which could take a very long time.

While this debate happens in the city, people in the countryside are worried about their crops because the war in Iran has cut off the supply of chemicals needed to make fertilizer.

The Issues

The biggest problem is the energy-cost jump. When oil prices go up, everything else—like bus fares and the cost of moving food—usually goes up too. Another issue is the farming crisis; without affordable fertilizer, farmers might not be able to grow as much food, which could lead to higher grocery prices.

There is also a political delay; even though most people agree that more women should be in government, the tricky rules about redrawing the maps might stop it from happening for years. To keep the economy strong, India needs to find new partners to buy oil from and find new ways to help its farmers stay in business.

What’s Being Said

“India has to find new oil sellers fast, or the whole economy might slow down,” say financial experts.

What’s Next

New oil deals with countries like the U.S. and Nigeria are likely to be signed soon to replace the oil India can no longer buy from Russia or Iran.

with countries like the U.S. and Nigeria are likely to be signed soon to replace the oil India can no longer buy from Russia or Iran. A big vote on the women’s seats law is expected soon, which will show if the government is ready to make a change right away.

on the women’s seats law is expected soon, which will show if the government is ready to make a change right away. Emergency fertilizer shipments from other parts of the world will be a top priority for the government to save the next harvest.

from other parts of the world will be a top priority for the government to save the next harvest. Airline ticket prices might go up as companies try to pay for the extra fuel needed to fly around the war zones.

Bottom Line India is trying to balance its big plans for the future with the sudden problems caused by global wars and U.S. policy shifts. How the country handles the next few months will decide if it can keep its position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.