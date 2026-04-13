The nuclear reason why US-Iran peace deal is illusory

Analysis

On the morning of April 13, 2026, the world woke to the image of US Navy warships positioning to blockade the Strait of Hormuz – not to enforce a ceasefire, but to punish a ceasefire that had already failed. The Islamabad talks, hailed as the highest-level US–Iran engagement since the 1979 revolution, collapsed after 21 hours of negotiations. Vice President JD Vance flew home empty-handed. Oil futures jumped above $103 a barrel. And the question that started this entire crisis – Iran’s nuclear program – remained exactly where it was before hostilities began.

That is the central paradox of the US–Iran conflict as it stands today. A war justified by the nuclear threat has produced a crisis defined by a shipping lane, and the peace negotiations have drifted so far from the original question that resolving one no longer guarantees resolving the other.

This is why a lasting peace deal, at this moment, is not merely difficult, but almost structurally impossible.

A war with a stated cause

When US and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury on February 28, 2026, the official justification was the nuclear file. Months of negotiations, beginning with the first indirect talks in Muscat, Oman, in April 2025, had failed to produce an agreement. Iran was enriching uranium to 60 percent purity, well beyond what is needed for civilian energy purposes, and a short technical step from the 90 percent threshold required for a weapon.

Its stockpile of highly enriched uranium ran to hundreds of kilograms. The IAEA had declared Iran in non-compliance with its nuclear obligations in June 2025. Israel had struck Iran’s nuclear and military facilities in a 12-day campaign that same month, and by the time the February talks in Geneva collapsed without progress, the Trump administration had concluded that diplomacy had been exhausted.

What followed on February 28 were further devastating strikes and the consequences have changed the terrain of the conflict in ways that the nuclear question alone can no longer describe.

Iran’s answer

Iran’s strategic response to the February 28 strikes was not just another missile barrage. It was the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical oil chokepoint.

By early March, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had effectively closed the narrow, 39-kilometre waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil and 20 percent of global LNG supply normally pass daily. The IRGC launched 21 confirmed attacks on merchant ships, laid sea mines, and announced that passage was forbidden to any vessel bound for or departing from the ports of the US, Israel, or their allies.

Tanker traffic fell by 70 percent almost immediately, then to near-zero. Around 3,200 vessels, including 800 tankers, piled up west of the strait. Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel. The International Energy Agency quantified a net shortage of between 14.5 and 16.5 million barrels per day – figures that place this disruption alongside, and arguably beyond, the 1973 oil embargo as a shock to the global energy system.

Iran with its military degraded, its nuclear facilities bombed, its Supreme Leader killed – converted the one asset it still fully controlled into the dominant currency of the conflict. This was not a reflexive act of retaliation, it was a recalibration.

Control of the Strait of Hormuz gave Iran leverage over the global economy that no amount of nuclear enrichment had ever produced at a negotiating table. It transformed Iran from a defendant being pressed to make concessions into a gatekeeper with something the world urgently needed.

The Hormuz narrative did not merely supplement the nuclear narrative. It eclipsed it.

Two conversations at the same table

By the time the Islamabad talks convened in April, the US and Iran were, in a meaningful sense, attending different negotiations.

The American position remained anchored in the nuclear file. Vice President Vance, leading the US delegation, said the talks failed because Iran would not provide an “affirmative commitment” that it would not seek a nuclear weapon. “The simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon?” he told reporters after leaving. “We have not seen that yet.” The US had also demanded that Iran stop funding allied militant groups and open the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally.

Iran’s framing was categorically different. Its Parliament Speaker said the US side had “ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation.” Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said the talks were held in a “dignified and calm atmosphere” and that they “laid the foundation” for a future process, a diplomatic formulation that means the fundamental gaps were not closed.

Tehran’s stated demands included control of the Strait of Hormuz with the right to charge a toll on passage, payment of war reparations, a comprehensive regional ceasefire including Lebanon, and the release of its frozen assets abroad.

Read carefully, the Iranian position is not primarily about the nuclear program. It is about the terms of Iran’s reintegration into the international order on conditions that protect the regime’s survival and assert its sovereignty. The Strait of Hormuz, in this reading, is not a bargaining chip to be traded away at the first opportunity. It is, as researchers at the University of Tehran have written, the foundation of a new Iranian framework – a permanent lever over the global economy in exchange for which Tehran will seek recognition, payment, and implicit legitimacy.

This is not a position that a deal centred on nuclear enrichment metrics can resolve. And that is precisely the problem.

Why the wrong conversation cannot produce lasting peace

There are structural reasons why the current negotiating dynamic is unlikely to produce a durable settlement, regardless of how long talks continue.

The Hormuz crisis is a symptom, not a cause. Iran closed the strait because it felt existentially threatened and had no other credible deterrent. A ceasefire that reopens the waterway without addressing that underlying security calculus does not remove Iran’s motivation to close it again.

Military action may have intensified the very threat it was meant to eliminate. This is the deepest irony of Operation Epic Fury. The lesson a rational state in the place of Iran would draw from that experience is not that it should abandon its nuclear program. It is that the absence of a nuclear deterrent failed to protect it. North Korea’s experience has not been lost on Tehran. Should the Iranian regime survive this conflict, the logic pushing it toward a nuclear capability will be stronger post-war than it was before the first strike.

The red lines were incompatible before the war and remain incompatible after it. The US has consistently demanded zero enrichment – the permanent, verifiable dismantlement of Iran’s entire enrichment infrastructure. Iran has consistently maintained that its right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes derives from its status as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and cannot be bargained away.

These are not positions that narrow with time, the Hormuz crisis has not resolved this tension. It has deferred it, while allowing both sides to frame any eventual deal around the re-opening of a shipping lane rather than the harder question underneath.

What a durable deal would actually require

None of this means peace is unachievable. It means the current framing is inadequate to achieve it.

A durable US–Iran settlement would need to address, at minimum, four dimensions simultaneously: Iran’s nuclear status and the verification architecture around it; Iran’s ballistic missile program and its support for regional armed groups; Iran’s security guarantees against external military action; and Iran’s economic reintegration into the international order. The current negotiations are toggling between the nuclear dimension and the Hormuz dimension, leaving the other two almost entirely unaddressed.

Until some equivalent comprehensive framework emerges, the negotiations will continue to oscillate between two immediate crises – nuclear weapons and shipping lanes, while the deeper architecture of a sustainable peace remains unbuilt.

What this moment actually represents

The image of US warships blockading a waterway that Iran is simultaneously trying to toll is not the image of two parties edging toward resolution. It is the image of two parties whose negotiating positions have hardened into tools of economic coercion, applied against each other and, in the process, against the rest of the world.

Twenty thousand mariners are stranded in the Persian Gulf. Oil is above $100 a barrel. A ceasefire that was supposed to open the strait has produced a counter-blockade. And the nuclear question that started all of this remains unresolved.

The US-Iran conflict is not a war waiting for the right deal. It is a conflict waiting for the right conversation.