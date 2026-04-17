Keypoints

The Taiwan-Africa Business Association (TABA) has announced plans for a multi-billion naira investment in Nigerian solar plants and renewable energy.

has announced plans for a multi-billion naira investment in Nigerian solar plants and renewable energy. A major trade mission is scheduled to visit Nigeria later in 2026 to sign investment agreements with government agencies and private firms.

is scheduled to visit Nigeria later in 2026 to sign investment agreements with government agencies and private firms. Everlum Co. , a global engineering leader, has been identified as the primary company that will execute the project and manufacture solar panels locally.

, a global engineering leader, has been identified as the primary company that will execute the project and manufacture solar panels locally. The Ogba Industrial Estate or similar commercial clusters are being considered as potential construction sites to provide dedicated power to factories.

or similar commercial clusters are being considered as potential construction sites to provide dedicated power to factories. Bilateral trade between Nigeria and Taiwan currently stands at approximately $204 million, but investors see a “continent of the future” opportunity in Nigeria’s 230 million population.

Main Story

The landscape of Nigerian energy is set for a significant “Eastern” boost as Taiwanese investors pivot toward Africa’s largest economy. In a meeting with Nigerian journalists in Taipei this week, TABA Chairman Chih-Peng Huang revealed that a consortium of high-tech firms is preparing to enter the Nigerian market.

Recognizing that electricity remains the biggest hurdle for local businesses, the association is planning to build integrated solar plants that not only generate power but also support the local manufacture of solar components.

This shift marks a major change in Taiwan’s global strategy. For years, Taiwanese capital focused on Western and Asian markets, with African trade accounting for less than 1% of its global total. However, the TABA leadership admitted this was a “fault” and that the rapid rise of Nigeria has made it a priority destination.

With 80 Taiwanese firms already operating successfully in the country, the new mission aims to formalize agreements with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) and other agencies to turn these multi-billion naira plans into active construction sites within the next 24 months.

The Issues The primary challenge is the knowledge-and-perception gap; many Taiwanese investors still lack detailed information about the Nigerian economy, which led to the low trade figures in previous years.

Authorities must solve the problem of bureaucratic alignment, as TABA officials have requested more “formal feedback” and smoother communication channels with Nigerian government agencies to finalize site selections. Furthermore, there is a diplomatic-sensitivity risk; because Taiwan lacks official diplomatic ties with Nigeria, trade must be managed carefully through the Taipei Trade Office in Lagos to avoid geopolitical friction. To ensure the $204 million trade figure grows, both sides must focus on “Integrated Diplomacy”—using technology and engineering as the bridge between the two nations.

What’s Being Said

“Africa is already popularly recognized as the continent of the future… that we paid too little attention was our fault,” stated Chih-Peng Huang , Chairman of TABA.

, Chairman of TABA. David Lin, TABA Executive Supervisor, pointed out that many are unaware of Nigeria’s massive market: “A lot of people don’t know that… there are over 200 million people in Nigeria alone.”

What’s Next

The TABA trade delegation is expected to arrive in Nigeria in the second half of 2026 to tour the identified construction sites and sign MOUs.

is expected to arrive in Nigeria in the second half of 2026 to tour the identified construction sites and sign MOUs. Everlum Co. is anticipated to begin technical feasibility studies for a solar panel manufacturing plant shortly after the trade mission concludes.

is anticipated to begin technical feasibility studies for a solar panel manufacturing plant shortly after the trade mission concludes. A push for the Representative Office to return to Abuja from Lagos may be discussed as part of the broader “Integrated Diplomacy” effort to improve communication.

to return to Abuja from Lagos may be discussed as part of the broader “Integrated Diplomacy” effort to improve communication. Trade figures are expected to be monitored closely, with a goal to move bilateral trade beyond the current $204 million benchmark by the end of 2027.

Bottom Line Taiwan is no longer content to stay on the sidelines of Africa’s growth. By bringing “multi-billion naira” solar investments to Nigeria, TABA is betting that solving the power crisis is the fastest way to turn a small trade relationship into a massive economic partnership.