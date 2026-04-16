8 Best Websites to Buy Apple Devices and Laptops in Nigeria

Apple devices hold a significant share of the Nigerian gadget market. Its latest iPhones and MacBooks are in high demand and are sold across major hubs and online platforms nationwide.

However, the real challenge isn’t availability but finding genuine Apple devices, something which only trusted stores can offer.

This article highlights some of the best websites to buy Apple devices and laptops in Nigeria.

Top 8 Platforms to Buy Apple Devices and Laptops in Nigeria

Some of the best platforms to buy Apple devices in Nigeria include Cardtonic, iStore Nigeria, Kara Nigeria, Justfones, iConnect, Shopinverse, CDCare, and 3CHUB.

S/No Platform Special Offer/Discounts Key Advantage 1. Cardtonic Up to 10% discount Competitive Pricing.1-year warranty. 2-day return policy. 2. iStore Nigeria Occasional discount deals and promos. Trade-in and Upgrade existing deviceApple Authorized Resellers 3. Kara Nigeria Occasional Promo Low pricesDedicated support 4. Justfones Clearance Sales 1-year mobile support. 7-day free return policy 5. iConnect Seasonal deals and promo Expert Support 6. Shopinverse Best deal on pre-owned gadgets Hybrid selection of new and pre-owned gadgets 7. CDCare Zero interest on installment plans Installment payment.Cash on delivery within Lagos. 8. 3CHUB. Occasional deals and discounts Extensive Physical locations for support

Cardtonic:

Cardtonic is a popular online gadget store in Nigeria known for its reliability, warranties, and competitive pricing. It offers the best deals on Apple devices and laptops currently.

It’s home for authentic products straight from the manufacturer with strong warranties on eligible items. As such, Cardtonic allows a 48-hour free return on purchased gadgets. So you can shop with confidence anytime.

Cardtonic offers same-day delivery in Lagos and less than 5 days for orders outside the Lagos municipality. Global shipping is also available, whatever your location.

Best of all, you enjoy a seamless shopping experience within the app. Shopping feels intuitive, and you get a dedicated support team to help you should you have any questions. Payment is made very seamlessly via digital wallet funded with either bank transfer or gift cards.

iStore Nigeria

There is no better place than to shop directly from Apple Authorized Resellers. That’s exactly what iStore Nigeria brings to the table. It guarantees genuine products with a full manufacturer’s warranty.

iStore Nigeria’s extensive collection encompasses the entirety of Apple products and accessories, from iPhone to MacBook and AirPods.

iStore Nigeria not only lets you shop seamlessly via its website, but you are also afforded the extra flex of walking into a physical store in Lagos or Abuja to get extra support.

It is also one of the select platforms where you can trade your existing device and upgrade to a new product. Furthermore, iStore Nigeria also offers occasional discounted deals and promos if you stick around.

Kara Nigeria

Kara isn’t a specialized Apple shop but a general merchant of electronics and home appliances. It’s been around since 2012. And it’s practically a home to a large number of trusted brands and lets you shop for Apple devices, laptops, and Paraphernalias.

The key advantage of Kara is its low pricing, dedicated customer support, and quick delivery. Support is available 24/7 via WhatsApp, phone, or ChatBot. And you get same-day delivery in Lagos.

Kara Nigeria’s 7-day return policy also helps to strengthen trust with customers. You can return an item and get a replacement if it’s proven to be faulty or misrepresented.

Justfones

Justfones isn’t limited to the business of mobile devices; its merchandise cuts across Apple products, computers, electronics, and gaming consoles. It offers same-day delivery in Lagos. Additionally, it allows a generous 7-day return period plus warranty that give customers much-needed peace of mind.

Other extra perks include: trade-in and save, a special feature that lets you upgrade your current Apple device without breaking the bank. And then you also have the Pay Small Small, a plan that allows you to split your payment over a longer period, as opposed to instant lump-sum payments.

Occasionally, you get clearance sales, an opportunity to get the best deals on products while staying on budget.

iConnect:

iConnect runs both an online and a physical store in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos. It is home to the latest Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks.

As an authorized Reseller, iConnect offers customers a solid warranty on purchased Apple products. It also offers extra support from certified experts.

Meanwhile, shopping is straightforward and can be completed on the web app. You can pay with a debit card or even track your order from the get-go.

Shopinverse

Shopinverse is home to new and pre-owned laptops and gadgets, mostly from the US. On the website, you find a strong collection of Apple devices, laptops, and accessories.

It is a great option if you’re on a budget and looking for cut-price deals.

Shopinverse runs a 30-day limited warranty plus a great 7-day return policy, which guarantees peace of mind for shoppers. Customer support is also available during business hours, should you run into any problems.

Extra benefits of shopping on ShopInverse include free delivery for specific thresholds. Besides, you get 5% commission when you refer a friend.

Additionally, Shopinverese issues gift cards. You can gift a friend a Shopinverse gift card to buy anything on the platform.

CDCare:

CDCare is well-known for its flexible payment system. Instead of a lump sum, it lets you spread payments for your Apple devices over weeks and even months at zero interest.

The firm is committed to making quality products affordable to regular people. It also offers occasional promotions to provide customers with the best deals. Meanwhile, it doesn’t stop at gadgets, CDCare also sells affordable cars and home appliances.

In addition to its website, CDCare also runs physical locations across the country to respond to inquiries and ensure customer satisfaction.

3CHUB

3CHUB has been in the business of gadgets and laptops for over 10 years. It has built a solid legacy of quality and 24-hour fast delivery in Lagos. It sells a wide selection of Apple devices in addition to electronics and solar energy systems.

3CHUB combines its strong online shop with physical presence nationwide, ensuring that its products reach customers everywhere. It also offers customers free shipping and cash on delivery in Lagos. Occasionally, you also get to enjoy deals and discounts.

With regard to after-sales support, 3CHUB is well-grounded. Customers get 72-hours replacement guarantee and up to a 1-year warranty covering repairs and maintenance.

Frequently Asked Questions About Buying Apple Devices and Laptops in Nigeria

What is the Best Website to Buy Apple Devices and Laptops in Nigeria?

If you’re looking to shop for Apple devices and laptops, then Cardtonic is your best option. As one of the best online gadget stores in Nigeria, it is home to authentic products straight from the manufacturers. As a result, it offers up to a 1-year warranty on eligible products plus competitive pricing.

What Should I Check Before Buying an iPhone?

What to check is dependent on the condition of the iPhone, whether it’s new or pre-owned. For new iPhones, ensure you shop from reliable dealers and verify the model and serial number on the Apple site.

For a used iPhone: In addition to the above steps, please check if the iPhone is iCloud locked and inspect the body and hardware.

How Much Does a Laptop Cost in Nigeria?

Laptop prices in Nigeria vary depending on the specification and current condition, i.e., used or new. However, the pricing for used laptops typically starts from ₦100,000 up to ₦1,000,000 depending on the model.

Meanwhile, new standard laptops may start from ₦200,000 to well over a million Naira.

Can I Get a Warranty on Apple Devices in Nigeria?

Yes, you can get a 1-year warranty on Apple devices and gadgets in Nigeria, especially when you buy from authorised dealers like iStore Nigeria and Cardtonic.

Which MacBook Is Best, Air or Pro?

It all depends on your preferences. MacBook Air is great for users who prioritize appearance; it is portable and thin with a lightweight design.

While the MacBook Pro is built for performance. It has way better display, connectivity, battery life, and even more ports than the former.

Conclusion

Apple devices enjoy strong popularity in Nigeria and, as such, are available at major online platforms. Each platform has its key advantage over the other; Cardtonic offers up to 10% discounts and provides a solid warranty and return policy.

iStore Nigeria lets you trade-in and upgrade your existing device. Kara Nigeria is popular for low prices, while CDCare dominates installment payments. Shopinverse, Justfones, iConnect, and 3CHUB all but complete the list of the best websites to buy Apple devices in Nigeria.