Ethereum extends rally as etf inflows support institutional demand

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 27, 2026

Key Points

Ethereum rose 1.08% to $2,488.71 as institutional demand supported the latest rally

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $192 million in net inflows on August 26, extending the streak to eight days

Developers are preparing for the Glamsterdam upgrade, with gas repricing aimed at supporting higher network throughput

Main Story

Ethereum extended its rally to $2,488.71, gaining 1.08% as sustained spot ETF inflows provided institutional buying support despite broader market consolidation.

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $192 million in net inflows on August 26, marking an eighth consecutive day of positive flows, according to data reported from SoSoValue. BlackRock’s ETHA accounted for about $116 million of the daily inflow, while total Ethereum ETF net assets reached approximately $15.13 billion.

The continued ETF demand provides a regulated channel for institutional exposure to Ethereum and has helped maintain buying pressure as the cryptocurrency trades well above its earlier rally base around $1,950.

Ethereum’s technical structure remains bullish, although the asset is approaching resistance. The $2,374 level is identified as immediate support, while a sustained move above $2,545 would strengthen the case for further gains. A break below $2,374 could expose the market to a deeper correction.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 77.61 indicates overbought conditions, increasing the possibility of consolidation or a pullback even as the broader trend remains positive.

“The upcoming Glamsterdam upgrade includes a set of gas repricings,” Ethereum Foundation Protocol Research, EthPandaOps and Specifications teams said.

The upgrade, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026, includes EIP-8037 and EIP-8038, which will adjust the cost of creating and accessing network state. The changes are intended to better align gas costs with actual resource use and support higher base-layer throughput.

The Issues

Ethereum’s rally is being supported by institutional flows, but the price is also entering technically stretched territory. The combination of strong ETF demand and an elevated RSI leaves the market exposed to profit-taking if buying momentum weakens.

At the network level, developers are balancing scalability with application compatibility. Ethereum Foundation testing found that most smart contracts should be unaffected by the planned gas repricing, although some contracts relying on hardcoded gas assumptions could require updates.

What’s Being Said

Ethereum Foundation developers said the Glamsterdam repricing is intended to make gas prices more accurately reflect the resources required by state operations. They also said the changes are a prerequisite for raising the gas limit further and are designed to support roughly a threefold increase in base throughput.

Market data reported on August 27 showed Ethereum spot ETFs recording another $192 million in net inflows, extending the positive-flow streak to eight consecutive days.

What’s Next

Ethereum’s next major protocol milestone is Glamsterdam, which is planned for Q4 2026.

Developers are currently testing the upgrade through the Platåberget testnet, while application developers and infrastructure providers are being encouraged to identify and fix compatibility issues ahead of wider testing and eventual mainnet activation.

On the market side, traders will watch whether Ethereum holds the $2,374 support level and whether sustained ETF inflows can push the asset through the $2,545 resistance zone.

Bottom Line:

Ethereum’s rally has a stronger institutional demand base than a purely speculative move, but the elevated RSI means the near-term path is vulnerable to a pullback. The combination of persistent ETF inflows and progress toward Glamsterdam keeps the medium-term outlook constructive, provided support levels hold.