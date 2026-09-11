Edo Carnival targets 100,000 participants, N1bn economic activity

KEY POINTS

Edo Carnival 2026 targets nearly 100,000 participants and more than N1 billion in economic activity.

The 2025 edition attracted more than 10,000 people and over 1,000 parade participants.

Organisers want to build the carnival into a long term cultural and tourism brand.

An open band will be introduced in 2026 to widen public participation.

MAIN STORY

The Edo Government says it expects the 2026 edition of the Edo Carnival to attract close to 100,000 participants and generate more than N1 billion in economic activity.

Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Inter Ministerial Planning Committee for the carnival, Emmanuel Okoebor, disclosed this on Thursday in Lagos on the sidelines of the Edo Carnival 2026 press conference.

Okoebor said the target reflected the state government’s intention to move the carnival beyond a cultural celebration and develop it into a platform that could generate business opportunities across several sectors.

He said the maiden edition in 2025 attracted more than 10,000 people, with over 1,000 participants taking part in the parade and 27 different costume types featured.

According to him, the first edition also created opportunities for local businesses, as Edo tailors produced costumes and footwear while more than 500 food selling centres operated during the event.

He said the projected economic activity from the 2026 edition would spread across hotels, restaurants, transportation, fashion, food and entertainment businesses.

Okoebor said the state government was particularly interested in ensuring that the carnival translated into income generating opportunities for young people and businesses.

He said the 2025 edition was funded entirely by private sector organisations, adding that the state government did not bear the financial burden of organising it.

The commissioner expressed confidence that additional private sector partnerships would further strengthen the 2026 edition.

Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Chris Okaeben, said the carnival was also intended to promote Edo’s cultural identity while expanding opportunities within the creative economy.

Okaeben said the state’s food, fashion, hair, festivals, arts and heritage could be developed into attractions capable of drawing visitors and strengthening Edo’s position as a tourism destination.

He added that the government was working towards creating a stronger destination identity and widening opportunities for young people and creatives across the cultural and entertainment sectors.

Carnival Consultant, Sophie Udoh, said organisers were approaching the carnival as a long term brand rather than a one off event.

Udoh identified community participation as one of the major challenges from the 2025 edition and said the 2026 carnival would address this through the introduction of an open band.

She said the arrangement would allow more people to participate directly in the street parade, while individual bands would become more dynamic and use costumes and representation to tell distinct stories.

THE ISSUES

The scale of the 2026 target shows that the carnival is being positioned as an economic event as well as a cultural celebration, with several sectors expected to benefit from increased visitor activity. The participation of local businesses remains important to the economic value of the carnival, particularly where demand for food, clothing, transportation and accommodation can translate into income for small businesses and young people. The organisers are also trying to address participation gaps identified during the first edition by creating a structure that allows more members of the public to take part in the parade. Sustaining the carnival beyond individual editions will depend on continued private sector support, community participation and the ability to turn Edo’s cultural assets into attractions for visitors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are not just looking at the number of people that come. We are looking at how much money is going into the hands of our young people.” – Emmanuel Okoebor

“The bigger picture is that we want this carnival to continue for the next 10 years, 20 years, 30 years.” – Emmanuel Okoebor

“Culture is more than entertainment.” – Chris Okaeben

WHAT’S NEXT

The 2026 Edo Carnival, themed “The Spirit of Edo,” is scheduled to hold from Dec. 13 to Dec. 26.

The programme will include pre carnival and carnival activities such as registration, tours, auditions, the opening of the carnival village, trade fairs and exhibitions, medical outreach, the main parade and band competitions.

The carnival is being organised by the Edo Government with support from Peak Rendezvous Global.

BOTTOM LINE

Edo is positioning the 2026 carnival as both a cultural showcase and an economic platform, with organisers targeting nearly 100,000 participants and more than N1 billion in activity.