Davido gifts Mayorkun Tesla Cybertruck

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 27, 2026, 4:18 PM

Key Points

Davido announced the Tesla Cybertruck gift to Mayorkun via his verified Instagram Story

Mayorkun reposted the message and responded with “Love 4L, 001”

The exchange has generated widespread reactions from fans and celebrities across social media

Main Story

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has gifted fellow singer Emmanuel Mayowa, professionally known as Mayorkun, a Tesla Cybertruck.

Davido disclosed the gesture on Sunday through his verified Instagram Story, where he posted a photograph of the electric vehicle alongside a message directed to Mayorkun and one of his associates.

“My gift to you I love you @iammayorkun cc @babzii_chilling pls have it delivered 2moro,” Davido wrote.

Mayorkun later reposted the message on his own verified Instagram Story, expressing appreciation with the words, “Love 4L, 001,” a reference to Davido’s widely known nickname.

The development quickly drew reactions from fans and celebrities, with singer Danagog among those who congratulated Mayorkun publicly.

The gift has sparked widespread conversation across social media platforms, where many users described it as another display of the longstanding relationship between the two Afrobeats artistes.

Davido and Mayorkun have maintained a close professional relationship since Mayorkun rose to prominence under Davido Music Worldwide (DMW). The pair have collaborated on several successful songs, including “The Best,” “Betty Butter,” and “Prayer.”

The Tesla Cybertruck, one of Tesla’s most talked-about electric vehicles, has attracted global attention for its futuristic design and premium pricing, making it a notable luxury gift within the Nigerian entertainment industry.

What’s Being Said

“My gift to you I love you @iammayorkun cc @babzii_chilling pls have it delivered 2moro,” Davido wrote on his Instagram Story.

“Love 4L, 001,” Mayorkun responded while reposting the announcement.

“Congratulations,” singer Danagog commented in reaction to Mayorkun’s post.

What’s Next

Fans are awaiting confirmation that the vehicle has been officially delivered

The gesture is expected to remain a trending topic across Nigerian entertainment and social media platforms

Industry observers say the development further highlights the enduring personal and professional ties between Davido and Mayorkun

The Bottom Line: Davido’s Tesla Cybertruck gift to Mayorkun is more than a celebrity luxury gesture; it reinforces the strong bond between two of Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats stars and underscores the influence of personal relationships in shaping the culture and public image of the country’s entertainment industry.