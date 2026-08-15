OsunDecides: Police arrest lawmaker, 146 suspected thugs as voting begins

Police have arrested a serving Osun State lawmaker and 146 suspected political thugs as voters turned out across the state for the governorship election, even as early arrival of INEC officials and election materials was widely commended by voters and party agents.

The Osun governorship election opened on Saturday amid heightened security and pockets of logistical challenges, with the police arresting a serving member of the Osun State House of Assembly, Abiola Inaolaji, and 146 suspected political thugs in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area.

The arrest, confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiosun Ojelabi, was made in the early hours of Saturday as security agencies intensified operations to prevent activities capable of undermining the credibility of the poll.

Inaolaji, who represents the Irewole/Isokan State Constituency and is a member of the Accord Party, was arrested during a police operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Intelligence Response Team (IRT), according to the police.

The development adds a security dimension to an election that has attracted extensive deployment of security personnel across Osun State amid concerns over political violence, voter intimidation and electoral malpractice.

146 suspected thugs arrested

According to the police, the 146 suspects were allegedly moved into Osun from neighbouring states in connection with the election.

In a video clip cited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a man identified as Ibrahim was seen introducing himself and allegedly confessing to facilitating the movement of the suspects into the state to participate in the election.

The allegations could not independently be verified from the information provided.

The police said the arrests formed part of intensified security operations aimed at protecting the electoral process and preventing individuals from taking actions capable of compromising the credibility of the election.

The arrests come against the backdrop of heightened security concerns surrounding the poll, with authorities deploying thousands of personnel across the state.

Early INEC deployment boosts confidence

While the arrests raised concerns over the security dimension of the election, the commencement of voting in several locations was largely described by voters and party agents as orderly and encouraging.

At Ward 8, Unit 7, Ilesa, voting commenced at about 8:30 a.m., with a large number of voters already gathered at the polling unit.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) agent, Moruf Ajayi, commended INEC for the early arrival of its ad hoc personnel, saying their prompt deployment helped voting begin without unnecessary delays.

An electorate, Oladimeji Ajibola, similarly praised the timely arrival of election materials and officials, urging voters to maintain peace throughout the exercise.

“The peaceful commencement of the election” was described as encouraging for voters participating in the process.

Logistical hitch delays voting at another unit

The smooth start was, however, not replicated at every polling location.

At Ward 8, Unit 10, voting was delayed after tables and chairs needed for the display of election materials were unavailable.

The Presiding Officer, Elizabeth Adaramaja, said her team arrived at the polling unit as early as 6:45 a.m., but could not properly set up because basic furniture was unavailable.

According to her, the party agents expected to provide the facilities had yet to do so.

Party agents Grace Samson and Rachael Ajayi said efforts were being made to resolve the problem and allow voting to commence.

Another voter, Kikelomo Adeyeye, defended the INEC officials, arguing that responsibility for providing the tables and chairs should rest with the relevant party stakeholders rather than the electoral commission.

The incident highlights how seemingly minor logistical gaps can delay voting even when electoral officials arrive early and election materials are available.

High turnout recorded in parts of Osun

In other locations, voters turned out in significant numbers.

At Kanmi Bus Stop, Ilode Ward 1, Unit 009, INEC officials arrived early while security personnel and party agents were present. Voters were seen checking their names as preparations for voting continued peacefully.

At Ire-Akari Primary School, Kosere, Ilode II, Ward III, Unit 008, election materials had arrived by 7:55 a.m., with party agents present as voters waited for voting to commence.

However, observers and security personnel were reportedly not yet present at the time of the report.

At Government Technical College, Ile-Ife, Ward 1, Unit 001, police and NSCDC personnel were on ground, while voter turnout was described as high.

INEC officials arrived as early as 6:00 a.m. and confirmed that election materials were complete. Backup Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were also available in case of technical difficulties.

Candidates call for peaceful process

The Accord Party Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Kola Adewusi, cast his ballot at about 9:10 a.m. at Akodi-Seru, Ilode 1, Ward 001, Enuwa Area, Ile-Ife.

Adewusi commended INEC for its early arrival and praised voters for the turnout.

He described the process at his polling unit as peaceful and urged voters to sustain the calm throughout the election.

The Issues

The arrest of a serving lawmaker alongside 146 alleged political thugs places renewed attention on the role of political mobilisation, voter inducement and security threats in Nigeria’s electoral process.

While security agencies have a responsibility to prevent violence and protect voters, the credibility of the operation will also depend on transparency, due process and the clear distinction between legitimate political mobilisation and criminal activity.

At the polling-unit level, meanwhile, early deployment of INEC personnel and materials appears to have improved the start of voting in several locations. But the shortage of basic facilities at some units demonstrates that operational preparedness extends beyond BVAS, ballot papers and personnel.

What’s Next

The immediate priority is to ensure that voting continues peacefully across all polling units, followed by transparent counting, collation and declaration of results.

Security agencies will also be expected to maintain order while respecting voters’ rights and ensuring that political actors do not interfere with the process.

INEC, for its part, faces the task of resolving emerging logistical issues quickly and ensuring that every eligible voter can exercise their franchise.

Bottom Line

Osun’s governorship election has begun on a mixed note: heightened security concerns and arrests on one hand, and commendable early deployment of electoral personnel and relatively peaceful voting in several locations on the other.

The arrest of a serving lawmaker and 146 suspected political thugs underscores the security risks surrounding the election, while the early arrival of INEC officials demonstrates the importance of operational readiness.

Ultimately, the credibility of OsunDecides will be determined not by the scale of security deployment or the speed of morning preparations alone, but by whether voters are allowed to choose freely, ballots are protected and the final result accurately reflects the votes cast.