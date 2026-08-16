INEC declares Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| August 16, 2026

Key Points

INEC declares Ademola Adeleke winner of the August 15 Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes

Adeleke defeats APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who records 444,815 votes

Accord wins 19 local government areas while APC takes 11

Main Story

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke the winner of the August 15 governorship election, securing 511,067 votes.

The State Returning Officer, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, announced the final result at about 7:24 a.m. on Sunday.

Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party, defeated his closest challenger, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 444,815 votes.

The result showed Adeleke winning 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, including Ede North, Ede South, Ejigbo, Iwo, Egbedore, Ife North, Ife East, Ife Central, Oriade, Ifelodun, Orolu, Ayedaade, Ayedire, Odo Otin, Boluwaduro, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Osogbo and Ayedire.

Oyebamiji won in 11 local government areas, including Irewole, Isokan, Olorunda, Atakumosa East, Atakumosa West, Ilesa East, Boripe, Irepodun and Obokun.

INEC recorded 1,010,684 accredited voters, with 1,005,800 total votes cast. Of these, 985,079 were valid votes while 20,721 were rejected votes, according to the figures announced by the returning officer.

“That Ademola Nurudeen-Jackson Adeleke, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner of the August 15 governorship election and returned elected,” Professor Joshua Ogunwole, State Returning Officer, said.

The result makes Adeleke the first Osun governor to secure a second term since the state’s creation, according to reports on the election. His victory also extends his tenure after he first won the governorship in 2022.

What’s Being Said

INEC’s declaration formally settled the result after party agents signed the collated figures. President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were among political figures reported to have congratulated Adeleke following the declaration.

The APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, had earlier urged supporters to remain peaceful and vigilant during the collation process, while commending INEC and security agencies for their conduct during the election.

What’s Next

Adeleke is expected to continue preparations for the transition into his second term following INEC’s declaration

Parties and candidates retain the right to challenge the result through the electoral dispute resolution process

The final political implications of the result will feed into wider preparations for Nigeria’s 2027 electoral cycle

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Adeleke’s victory gives the Accord Party control of Osun for another term and confirms the governor’s ability to retain office despite a strong APC challenge. The scale of the margin also gives the result significance beyond the state’s immediate political landscape.