EFCC arraigns man over N56.4m Hajj pilgrimage fraud

Key points

The EFCC Ibadan Zonal Directorate arraigned Lawal Musa over alleged N56.4 million Hajj pilgrimage fraud. Musa allegedly claimed to work for the Kaduna State Government and promised to facilitate the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage for victims. Ten individuals reportedly paid a cumulative N56,491,000 through Ibrahim Shuaibu to the defendant. The victims, who were involved in cattle breeding and rearing in Oke-Ogun, Ibadan, allegedly failed to travel for the 2023 Hajj. Musa faces a 57-count charge bordering on stealing by conversion, forgery and uttering of documents. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. The court remanded him at Agodi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until August 17, 2026, for hearing of his bail application.

Main Story

The Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned Lawal Babale Musa before the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan over an alleged N56.49 million Hajj pilgrimage fraud.

Musa was arraigned before Justice Olusola Adetujoye on a 57-count charge involving alleged stealing by conversion, forgery and uttering of documents.

According to the EFCC, Musa allegedly approached Ibrahim Shuaibu and claimed that he worked for the Kaduna State Government and could facilitate the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.

Shuaibu subsequently informed some of his friends, who were reportedly involved in cattle breeding and rearing in the Oke-Ogun area of Ibadan. The individuals allegedly paid a combined N56,491,000 to Shuaibu, who transferred the funds to Musa for the purpose of facilitating their pilgrimage.

However, the EFCC alleged that none of the intended pilgrims travelled to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj because Musa failed to fulfil his promise.

The commission further alleged that Musa forged receipts purportedly issued by the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency and presented them as genuine.

One of the counts alleged that Musa converted the N56.49 million intended for the Hajj pilgrimage to his personal use between November 2, 2022, and July 22, 2024.

Another count accused him of forging a Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency receipt in the name of Jibril Adamu, while another alleged that he uttered a separate receipt with the intention that it would be accepted as genuine.

Musa pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Following his plea, EFCC counsel, Bashir Shamsuddeen, requested a trial date and asked the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre. Defence counsel, Kehinde Adegbola, however, informed the court that he had filed a bail application seeking Musa’s release on liberal terms.

Justice Adetujoye subsequently adjourned the case until August 17, 2026, for hearing of the bail application and ordered that Musa be remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre.

The Issues

Alleged diversion of funds specifically paid for religious pilgrimage. The use of alleged false government documents and receipts to facilitate the scheme. The vulnerability of prospective pilgrims who rely on intermediaries to secure Hajj arrangements. The need for prospective pilgrims to verify the accreditation and authority of agents handling pilgrimage payments. The importance of stronger monitoring of Hajj-related financial transactions and intermediaries.

What’s Being Said

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission:

The EFCC alleged that Musa obtained the funds under the pretext of facilitating the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage and subsequently converted the money for personal use, while allegedly using forged documents to support his claims.

Kehinde Adegbola, Defence Counsel:

Defence counsel asked the court to admit Musa to bail on liberal terms, informing the court that a bail application had been filed.

Lawal Babale Musa:

Musa pleaded not guilty to the 57-count charge.

What’s Next

The immediate next step is the August 17, 2026 hearing of Musa’s bail application. The substantive trial will determine whether the allegations brought by the EFCC are proven beyond the required legal standard.

Bottom Line

The case highlights the financial risks surrounding unofficial or fraudulent pilgrimage arrangements. With N56.49 million allegedly lost by prospective pilgrims, the prosecution will now have to establish its case against Musa, while the court considers his application for bail.