FG launches upgraded IPPIS HR platform for 508 MDAs

Key points

Federal Government has unveiled the first phase of harmonised IPPIS Human Resource modules.

The platform integrates HR and payroll functions for 508 MDAs covering over 1.1 million employees.

Government says the system will improve workforce planning, accountability and service delivery.

Employee mobility feature is expected to reduce lobbying for postings through automated deployment processes.

Main story

The Federal Government has unveiled the first phase of the harmonised Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) Human Resource (HR) Modules to strengthen workforce management, improve accountability and accelerate digital transformation across the federal civil service.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, unveiled the platform on Monday in Abuja, describing it as a major milestone in building a modern, efficient and technology-driven public service.

She said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by strengthening institutions, improving public sector efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

According to Walson-Jack, the complete suite supports the entire employee lifecycle, covering biometric enrolment and onboarding, establishment management, core HR processes, payroll administration, employee mobility, self-service, reporting and data analytics.

She said the platform was developed by Soft Alliance in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

Walson-Jack said integrating these functions on a single platform serving 508 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) would eliminate duplication, improve personnel records and reduce administrative errors and delays.

She added that automated approvals, standardised workflows and reliable audit trails would strengthen internal controls and improve oversight across the civil service.

Highlighting one of the new features, Walson-Jack said the employee mobility module would eliminate lobbying for favourable postings by automating deployment processes.

She also stressed that access to accurate, real-time workforce data would enable government to improve manpower planning, succession management, skills deployment and policy implementation.

Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, described IPPIS as one of the Federal Government’s most successful reforms since its introduction in 2003.

He said the system had not only eliminated thousands of ghost workers through biometric verification but had also consolidated personnel records into a centralised database.

Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, said IPPIS began in 2007 with seven pilot MDAs and has expanded to 508 MDAs with more than 1.1 million employee records.

He said the new HR modules represent the next stage of the government’s digital transformation by moving beyond payroll administration to comprehensive human capital management.

Managing Director of Soft Alliance, Dr Bisi Aina, said the platform would improve governance, accountability and workforce management while demonstrating the capability of indigenous technology companies to deliver world-class enterprise solutions.

Product Manager at Soft Alliance, Mr Abiodun Olushola, said all records from the previous system had been migrated to the new harmonised platform.

He added that the second phase of the project would introduce recruitment, learning management and continuous process improvement modules.

The issues

The upgraded IPPIS platform represents a broader effort to modernise public sector human resource management through digital technology. If effectively implemented, it could improve workforce planning, reduce administrative bottlenecks, strengthen transparency and provide government with more reliable personnel data for policy and budgeting.

What’s being said

“The platform will provide real-time data for evidence-based workforce planning and policy implementation.” — Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

What’s next

Government will begin implementing the first phase of the harmonised HR modules across MDAs, while the second phase will add recruitment, learning management and continuous improvement functions to complete the digital HR ecosystem.

Bottom line

By expanding IPPIS beyond payroll into end-to-end human resource management, the Federal Government is seeking to improve efficiency, accountability and workforce planning across Nigeria’s civil service.