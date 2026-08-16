Tram discusses kiss with Temi Nkem as house drama continues

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 16, 2026

Key Points

Tram discusses his recent kiss with Temi Nkem as relationship speculation grows in the house

Housemates vote for Most Influential Player of the Week and compete in a BetPawa task

Team 1250% Win Bonus wins the sponsored challenge with 160 points

Main Story

Big Brother Naija Season 11’s Day 20 featured relationship drama, MIPOW voting, a BetPawa task and the return of the Saturday night party. The day’s relationship storyline centred on Tram and Temi Nkem after Tram discussed their recent kiss with Goddessa and Sheba.

Tram said Temi Nkem appeared uncomfortable after the kiss and had started avoiding him around the house. He also said he believed she liked him, while admitting that he liked her despite describing her as childish at times.

The conversation ended when Keivo approached the group, prompting them to change the subject.

Elsewhere, Goddessa opened up about her strained relationship with Araga, while Kamsy continued discussing her issues with Goddessa. Araga later apologised to Goddessa during another conversation in the bedroom.

The housemates also voted for the week’s Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW), with several contestants campaigning for their preferred nominees.

The major task of the afternoon was a BetPawa-sponsored football challenge. The housemates were divided into four teams and competed across a football quiz, finishing challenge, clue game and football relay.

Team 1250% Win Bonus, comprising Chimsom Chuka, Barry, Temi Nkem, Sheba, Bluethopia and Cassi, emerged as the overall winners with 160 points.

The housemates later prepared for the Saturday night link-up, with the party running from 9:00 p.m. before they returned to the house to discuss the night’s events.

What’s Being Said

Tram told fellow housemates that Temi Nkem appeared to be avoiding him after their kiss and suggested that he could sense she liked him.

Temi Nkem separately told Sheba that she wanted her relationship with Keivo to remain platonic, explaining that “we aren’t in a relationship.”

The official Africa Magic Day 20 account described the house as being dominated by relationship drama, gossip and the growing speculation around Tram and Temi Nkem.

What’s Next

The housemates are set for the Sunday Live Eviction Show at 7:00 p.m. WAT

MIPOW results are expected to add another layer to the week’s house dynamics

The relationship tension involving Tram, Temi Nkem and Keivo is likely to remain a talking point as the competition progresses

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Day 20 reinforced the two forces driving Season 11’s audience interest — competition and interpersonal drama. Tram’s disclosure adds another potential relationship storyline to a house already crowded with shifting alliances and unresolved tensions.